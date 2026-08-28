Visit New Bern: Craven County Visitor Spending Reaches $188.97 Million in 2025, Outpacing Statewide Growth

New data from Visit North Carolina shows Craven County tourism spending rose 3.1 percent, reinforcing New Bern's standing as a growing coastal heritage destination.

NEW BERN, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / Domestic and international visitors to Craven County spent $188.97 million in 2025, a 3.1 percent increase over 2024, according to newly released data from Visit North Carolina , part of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. The growth outpaced the statewide average of 1.3 percent, underscoring New Bern's continued appeal as an authentic, walkable, history-rich destination on North Carolina's coast.

"This steady upward movement in visitor spending tells a meaningful story," said Bill Stafford, Chairman, Board of Directors, Craven County Tourism Development Authority. "It reflects real, sustained interest in what New Bern has to offer: our history, our waterfront, our downtown, our events, and the kind of genuine hospitality that keeps visitors coming back. That consistency matters just as much as the topline number, and it shows our community is building something sustainable for the long term."

Tourism impact highlights for Craven County in 2025:

The travel and tourism industry directly employed 1,315 people in Craven County.

Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Craven County was $47.93 million.

State tax revenue generated in Craven County totaled $7.28 million through state sales and excise taxes and taxes on personal and corporate income.

An additional $5.55 million in local taxes was generated from occupancy, sales, and property tax revenue tied to travel-generated and travel-supported businesses.

Each Craven County resident saved an average of $119.04 in state and local taxes as a direct result of visitor spending in the county.

These statistics come from "The Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2025," which can be accessed at this link . The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics.

Statewide, visitor spending in 2025 rose 1.3 percent to a record $37.2 billion, while direct tourism employment increased 0.3 percent to 230,997 jobs. Fifty-nine percent of North Carolina's 100 counties saw gains in visitor spending year over year, with dispersion and resilience defining the story across regions. Craven County's 3.1 percent growth placed it comfortably ahead of that statewide pace.

"Every visitor dollar spent here does double duty," Stafford added. "It supports the small businesses that make downtown New Bern feel special, and it eases the tax burden for the people who live here year-round. As we look toward 2026, our focus remains the same: protect what makes this destination authentic, from our historic architecture to our riverfront, while continuing to welcome families, history lovers, groups who are discovering New Bern for the first time, and those looking to relocate to our beautiful community."

Visit New Bern continues to invest in the experiences that differentiate the destination, from the North Carolina History Center and Tryon Palace to a walkable downtown filled with independent boutiques, waterfront dining, and a full calendar of year-round events. As a cost-effective, culturally rich alternative to larger coastal destinations, New Bern remains well positioned to convert this steady momentum into long-term visitor loyalty.

ABOUT NEW BERN

New Bern, NC, the first state capital and birthplace of Pepsi-Cola. With over 300 years of rich history, architecture, and boutiques, there's so much to see and do in this charming town. Explore the NC History Center, experience our vibrant downtown with unique boutiques, or enjoy drinks and dinner on the waterfront. New Bern offers a wide range of activities for everyone, from African American history tours to family-friendly outdoor adventures in Croatan National Forest. Learn more at visitnewbern.com .

ABOUT VISIT NEW BERN & CRAVEN COUNTY TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Visit New Bern is the destination marketing organization for New Bern and Craven County, North Carolina, a city where colonial history, natural beauty, and Southern warmth converge along the banks of the Neuse and Trent Rivers. Craven County Tourism Development Authority serves to promote and develop Craven County as a travel destination through a collective effort to drive tourism.

For more information on planning a visit, accommodations, dining, and upcoming events, visit visitnewbern.com .

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MEDIA CONTACT

Melissa Riggle

Executive Director, Craven County Tourism Development Authority

mriggle@visitnewbern.com

(252) 637-9400

SOURCE: Visit New Bern

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/craven-county-visitor-spending-reaches-188.97-million-in-2025-outpacing-statewide-growth-1213661