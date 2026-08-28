Lobe Sciences Ltd.: Lobe Sciences Expands Leadership Team with New CFO Appointment

Dr. David Kideckel, PhD, MBA, joins as Chief Financial Officer, bringing nearly two decades of life sciences, capital markets and corporate advisory experience

Current CFO, Mirza Rahimani, transitions to Vice President of Finance, providing continuity across financial reporting and operations

Appointment strengthens Lobe's leadership team as the Company advances L-130, its differentiated conjugated psilocin therapeutic being developed at sub-hallucinogenic doses for chronic cluster headache

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FSE:LOBE.F) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated therapeutics for serious conditions with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Dr. David Kideckel, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2026.

"We are pleased to welcome David to Lobe's executive leadership team at an important stage in the Company's development," said Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lobe. "David brings a unique combination of scientific expertise, pharmaceutical industry experience and a deep understanding of the life sciences capital markets. His experience will be valuable as we advance L-130, our differentiated conjugated psilocin therapeutic being developed at sub-hallucinogenic doses for chronic cluster headache, continue the development of our broader pipeline and evaluate strategic financing and partnering opportunities. We also appreciate Mirza's continued commitment to Lobe and look forward to his contributions as Vice President of Finance."

"I am excited to join Lobe and contribute to the Company's next phase of growth," said Dr. Kideckel. "Lobe has assembled a promising portfolio of clinical-stage assets, led by L-130, which represents a differentiated approach to developing the therapeutic potential of psilocin without requiring the hallucinogenic experience typically associated with psychedelic therapies. I look forward to working with Fred, Mirza, the Board and the broader team to strengthen the Company's financial and capital markets strategy and support the advancement of its clinical programs."

Dr. Kideckel brings nearly two decades of experience across the life sciences, capital markets and corporate advisory sectors.. Previously, Dr. Kideckel served as Managing Director, Head of Life Sciences and Senior Institutional Equity Research Analyst at one of North America's largest private investment banks. His industry experience also includes leadership positions with Johnson & Johnson Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, now part of AstraZeneca PLC.

Dr. Kideckel holds a Ph.D. in Neuroscience and Statistics from the University of Toronto's Institute of Medical Science and an MBA from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

Dr. Kideckel's appointment as CFO of the Company remains subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Mirza Rahimani, the Company's current Chief Financial Officer, will transition to the position of Vice President of Finance, effective September 1, 2026. In this role, Mr. Rahimani will continue to support Lobe's accounting, financial reporting, compliance and financial operations, providing continuity as the Company advances its development programs.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapeutics for serious conditions with significant unmet medical need. Through its subsidiary companies, Lobe is advancing a portfolio of drug candidates that includes L-130, a proprietary conjugated psilocin compound being developed at sub-hallucinogenic doses for chronic cluster headache, and S-100, a therapeutic candidate being developed for sickle cell disease.

For more information, please visit www.lobesciences.com.

For Further Information

Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Email: info@lobesciences.com

Phone: +1 (949) 505-5623

Website: www.lobesciences.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the effective date of Dr. Kideckel's appointment as Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Rahmani's transition to Vice President of Finance; the anticipated responsibilities and contributions of Dr. Kideckel and Mr. Rahmani; the Company's ability to strengthen its financial strategy; the advancement of the Company's clinical-stage programs; the evaluation of strategic opportunities; and the Company's continued growth.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the successful completion of the management transition, the availability of sufficient financial and operational resources, the continued development of the Company's programs and the Company's ability to pursue its business and strategic objectives.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the management transition may not occur as anticipated; the Company may not have sufficient financial or operational resources to advance its programs or pursue strategic opportunities; development activities may be delayed or unsuccessful; and other risks associated with the biotechnology industry, capital markets and the Company's business.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Lobe Sciences Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lobe-sciences-expands-leadership-team-with-new-cfo-appointment-1213825