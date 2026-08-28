RAEK Opens Limited Design Partner Program for Creator Vault, Bringing Data Ownership to the Creator Economy

Creator Vault extends RAEK's data ownership strategy to professional creators, a newly formalized professional class whose entire business is built on content they too often do not control

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / RAEK, the company building the data ownership layer for the AI economy, today announced that it is recruiting an initial group of design partners for Creator Vault, a private content and intelligence system being developed through RAEK Edge for professional creators, creator-led companies, production teams, and agencies.

RAEK's core belief is that the most valuable asset in the AI economy is data you own, and few groups illustrate that more clearly than professional creators. A creator's business runs entirely on proprietary content: raw footage, finished edits, audio, images, campaign materials, and years of accumulated ideas. Yet that body of work is typically fragmented across laptops, external drives, cloud storage accounts, and social platforms, difficult to find, reuse, transfer, or protect, and much of it living on infrastructure the creator does not control. Creators face the data ownership problem in its purest form: they generate enormously valuable proprietary data every day and own almost none of the systems it lives in.

Creator Vault is intended to change that by bringing a creator's entire body of work into a private environment the creator controls.

"Creators have spent the last decade building real businesses on top of platforms they do not control," said Cory Crapes, CEO and Co-Founder of RAEK. "Their most valuable asset is not a follower count. It is the body of work behind the business: every raw file, finished edit, voice note, campaign, and idea. That is first-party data in its most personal form, and right now most creators are renting the infrastructure their life's work sits on. Creator Vault is being built to place that work inside a private system the creator owns, organized, searchable, protected, and ready to power what comes next."

The Private Intelligence System for Your Life's Work

Creator Vault is being designed as a premium, easy-to-operate private appliance that sits underneath a creator's existing production and publishing workflow. Rather than replacing the platforms creators use to reach their audiences, Creator Vault is intended to become the owned foundation beneath those platforms, the permanent system of record for original content, working files, and creative history.

The initial system is being designed around a connected set of capabilities. Content flows in through secure ingestion from local computers, external drives, common cloud storage services, and selected platform exports. Once inside, the system organizes automatically, using duplicate detection, metadata, transcription, previews, and grouping by people, subjects, and projects. Creators can then search their entire library in plain language, without manually digging through folders and files, and use repurposing workflows that surface existing footage, audio, ideas, and campaigns ready to be adapted into new creative work. Underneath it all sit backup and recovery controls intended to reduce the risk of losing years of valuable content, along with configurable privacy modes that range from connected workflows to restricted and fully offline environments.

The design reflects RAEK's broader conviction: owned data becomes dramatically more valuable when it is not just stored but organized, understood, and activated. A hard drive holds files. Owned intelligence powers a business.

"A hard drive can store the work, but it cannot tell you what is in the work," Crapes said. "Creator Vault is being designed to turn a creator's archive from a collection of forgotten folders into a private, searchable intelligence asset. This is the same principle we apply everywhere at RAEK. Owning your data is the first step. Making it useful is where the value gets created. And doing both without surrendering the work to someone else's platform is the whole point."

A Newly Validated Professional Category

The development of Creator Vault comes as content creation formalizes into a recognized profession. Arizona State University's official degree catalog now lists a Bachelor of Arts in Content Creation through the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, a program that emphasizes content planning, video and podcast production, personal branding, social media strategy, audience analytics, and entrepreneurial roles in the creator economy.

RAEK believes this is what category validation looks like. Creators are becoming a durable professional class, and every durable professional class eventually requires its own business infrastructure. Law firms have document management. Medical practices have records systems. Creators, whose entire enterprise value lives in their content, have so far had scattered drives and rented cloud accounts.

"Universities are beginning to teach the next generation how to create, grow, and monetize media businesses," Crapes said. "The infrastructure now has to catch up. Platforms are excellent at distribution, but they were never designed to be the permanent system of record for a creator's life's work. Our thesis is simple: create on platforms. Own in the Vault."

RAEK is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Arizona State University.

RAEK Seeks Three to Five Initial Design Partners

RAEK expects to select an initial cohort of approximately three to five design partners to help test and refine Creator Vault before broader commercial availability. The company is seeking professional creators, creator managers, production teams, and agencies with substantial content libraries, complex multi-platform workflows, or heightened requirements around privacy, ownership, and continuity.

Selected design partners are expected to work directly with the RAEK team through workflow discovery, prototype onboarding, product testing, and structured feedback. Their input will help RAEK refine the system's physical configuration, setup experience, organization workflows, privacy controls, and eventual commercial offering.

RAEK expects to prioritize applicants who create and publish content professionally, manage large libraries of video, audio, photography, or other digital assets, work across multiple platforms, devices, or storage systems, regularly need to locate and reuse older content, consider privacy, ownership, or business continuity strategically important, and are willing to provide detailed product and workflow feedback.

Creators, managers, and agencies interested in participating can apply at raek.ai/creator-vault/apply. Participation terms, prototype access, and program expectations will be provided directly to selected applicants.

The Data Ownership Strategy, Applied

Creator Vault is not a new direction for RAEK. It is the company's existing strategy applied to a market where the stakes are unusually visible. RAEK's ecosystem spans three connected operating layers: RAEK Data helps businesses capture, enrich, and organize first-party customer data, RAEK Edge provides private infrastructure for storing, securing, and processing sensitive information, and RAEK AI uses owned data to power intelligence, workflows, agents, and automation. Creator Vault is an industry-specific system within RAEK Edge, giving professional creators a private foundation for the content that powers their businesses and a path toward locally controlled organization, intelligence, and creative automation.

"Creator Vault represents what RAEK Edge was built to do," Crapes added. "Take valuable data that is scattered across third-party systems, bring it into infrastructure the customer controls, and make that data more useful without requiring the owner to surrender it. For a business, that data is customer intelligence. For a creator, it is their body of work. The principle does not change. Own the data, use the data, protect the data."

Development Status

Creator Vault remains in development and is not currently available for general commercial purchase. The capabilities, configurations, and operating modes described in this announcement represent intended product directions and may change as design partner testing progresses. RAEK expects to use feedback from the initial design partner cohort to refine the product, determine final specifications, and establish future pricing and commercial availability. Additional information about Creator Vault prototypes, design partnerships, and availability will be announced as development advances.

About RAEK

RAEK is building the data ownership layer for the AI economy. Through RAEK Data, RAEK Edge, and RAEK AI, the company provides identity, activation, private-AI, and data infrastructure designed to help businesses capture, resolve, protect, and activate the data they own.

RAEK helps organizations turn fragmented digital activity and customer signals into controlled, actionable intelligence that can support marketing, attribution, automation, analytics, and private AI systems. RAEK is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Own the data. Use the data. Protect the data.

RAEK

(509) 850-0130

info@raekdata.com

SOURCE: RAEK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/raek-opens-limited-design-partner-program-for-creator-vault-bring-1213820