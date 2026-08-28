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PR Newswire
28.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Fireblocks Sets Sights on Next Phase of Tokenization: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 28th

  • Fireblocks finds that nearly 90% of banks have funded or plan to fund digital asset infrastructure.
    • Chief Strategy Officer + Head of Banking Stephen Richardson will join NYSE Live to discuss if this signals an industry-wide turning point.
    • Fireblocks' network for payments processes more than $100 billion in stablecoin volume each month.
  • Precidian Investments CEO Dan McCabe says his firm is looking to emerge as a leader in innovation.
    • The company designs and develops next-generation tools for the mutual fund industry.
    • Precidian Investments was recently granted a U.S. patent for its Asset-Backed Digital Tokens Technology.
  • Investors await remarks from Fed Chair Warsh from the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.
    • Warsh's keynote address is set to begin at 10 AM ET.
    • More than 60% of traders expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged.

Opening Bell
Precidian Investments celebrates the ADRhedged product line

Closing Bell
Glass House (NYSE: GLAS) celebrates their loyal investors

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fireblocks-sets-sights-on-next-phase-of-tokenization-nyse-content-update-302862803.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.