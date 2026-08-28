New York Stock Exchange: Fireblocks Sets Sights on Next Phase of Tokenization: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 28th

Fireblocks finds that nearly 90% of banks have funded or plan to fund digital asset infrastructure. Chief Strategy Officer + Head of Banking Stephen Richardson will join NYSE Live to discuss if this signals an industry-wide turning point. Fireblocks' network for payments processes more than $100 billion in stablecoin volume each month.

Precidian Investments CEO Dan McCabe says his firm is looking to emerge as a leader in innovation. The company designs and develops next-generation tools for the mutual fund industry. Precidian Investments was recently granted a U.S. patent for its Asset-Backed Digital Tokens Technology.

Investors await remarks from Fed Chair Warsh from the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. Warsh's keynote address is set to begin at 10 AM ET. More than 60% of traders expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged.



Opening Bell

Precidian Investments celebrates the ADRhedged product line

Closing Bell

Glass House (NYSE: GLAS) celebrates their loyal investors

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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