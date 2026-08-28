New York Stock Exchange: Fireblocks Sets Sights on Next Phase of Tokenization: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 28th
- Fireblocks finds that nearly 90% of banks have funded or plan to fund digital asset infrastructure.
- Chief Strategy Officer + Head of Banking Stephen Richardson will join NYSE Live to discuss if this signals an industry-wide turning point.
- Fireblocks' network for payments processes more than $100 billion in stablecoin volume each month.
- Precidian Investments CEO Dan McCabe says his firm is looking to emerge as a leader in innovation.
- The company designs and develops next-generation tools for the mutual fund industry.
- Precidian Investments was recently granted a U.S. patent for its Asset-Backed Digital Tokens Technology.
- Investors await remarks from Fed Chair Warsh from the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.
- Warsh's keynote address is set to begin at 10 AM ET.
- More than 60% of traders expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged.
Opening Bell
Precidian Investments celebrates the ADRhedged product line
Closing Bell
Glass House (NYSE: GLAS) celebrates their loyal investors
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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