SmallRig Technology Announces Completion of Acquisition of Selected Assets of Kelvin Group

SHENZHEN, China and OSLO, Norway, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig Technology (HK) Limited ("SmallRig Technology") today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of selected assets relating to Kelvin Group AS ("Kelvin Group"). The acquired assets include, among others, the Kelvin brand, certain intellectual property rights, selected product portfolios, technical documentation and other related assets.

The completion of the transaction marks an important milestone for both parties and reflects their shared commitment to supporting the continued development of the Kelvin brand's innovative lighting technologies and products.

Management Comments

Yang Zhou, Director of SmallRig Technology, commented:

"We are delighted to announce the successful completion of this transaction. Kelvin Group has earned an outstanding reputation for technological innovation and professional lighting solutions, and we have great respect for what the company has achieved over the years. We look forward to further developing the acquired assets by leveraging SmallRig Technology's global research and development capabilities, manufacturing expertise and international distribution network. We are confident that this transaction will further strengthen the international presence of the Kelvin brand and create lasting value for professional creators worldwide."

Halvard Aagaard, Chief Executive Officer of Kelvin Group, said:

"This transaction represents an important milestone for Kelvin Group. We are pleased that the acquired assets will continue their development through SmallRig Technology's global platform, creating new opportunities to expand the reach of the Kelvin brand and its innovative lighting technologies. We sincerely appreciate the trust and support of our customers, distributors and business partners throughout Kelvin Group's journey and look forward to seeing the Kelvin brand continue to grow in the years ahead."

About Kelvin Group

Founded in Norway, Kelvin Group specializes in the development of professional lighting solutions for filmmakers, photographers and content creators. Through its commitment to engineering excellence, technological innovation and product quality, Kelvin Group has developed an award-winning portfolio of lighting products recognized for outstanding color accuracy, performance and user-focused design. The Kelvin brand has earned the trust of professional creators around the world and continues to be recognized as an innovative player in the professional lighting industry.

About SmallRig Technology

SmallRig Technology is a subsidiary of LEQI Innovation, the company behind the SmallRig brand and a global innovator in imaging solutions designed around diverse Imaging Scenarios. Through the flagship brand SmallRig, LEQI Innovation supports creators across a wide range of shooting environments and creative workflows in more than 160 countries and regions.

Guided by a user-first philosophy and its User Co-design (UCD) approach, LEQI Innovation combines user-driven innovation, advanced research and development, intelligent manufacturing and a global distribution network to deliver professional imaging solutions for creators worldwide.

Looking Ahead

With the transaction now completed, SmallRig Technology looks forward to further developing the acquired assets by leveraging its global research and development capabilities, manufacturing expertise and international distribution network. These capabilities will create new opportunities for the continued growth of the Kelvin brand while preserving the quality, innovation and brand identity that have made the Kelvin brand trusted by professional creators worldwide.

This transaction also reflects LEQI Innovation's long-term strategy to strengthen SmallRig's imaging solutions capabilities and build a more comprehensive imaging solutions ecosystem across diverse Imaging Scenarios. Over the past year, LEQI Innovation has accelerated strategic investments, acquisitions and partnerships across manufacturing capabilities, smart manufacturing, professional lighting, imaging technologies and product innovation, further enhancing SmallRig's ability to support creators worldwide. As part of this continued strategy, LEQI Innovation will continue to leverage strategic investments, including corporate venture capital (CVC) initiatives, and partnerships to strengthen external innovation capabilities and industrial collaboration.

SmallRig Technology and Kelvin Group sincerely thank their customers, distributors, suppliers and business partners for their continued trust and support throughout the transaction process. Both parties look forward to the continued growth of the Kelvin brand and the opportunities ahead.

Media Contacts

SmallRig Technology (HK) Limited

Email: shenbaoqi@smallrig.com

Website: www.smallrig.com

Kelvin Group AS

Email: oliver@kelvinlight.com

Website: www.kelvinlight.com

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