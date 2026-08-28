IGEL Expands Endpoint Options for Healthcare and Industrial Environments with Teguar Hardware

Teguar's purpose-built medical and industrial systems add compatible hardware options for IGEL deployments in specialized endpoint environments

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, a global software company delivering the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform, today announced that Teguar has joined the IGEL Ready ecosystem, with selected hardware validated for use with IGEL OS. The partnership gives customers additional hardware options for endpoint deployments in healthcare, manufacturing, warehouses, and other specialized operational environments.

Teguar develops purpose-built computing systems for settings where conventional commercial devices may not meet environmental, durability, or workflow requirements. Its portfolio includes rugged and waterproof industrial computers, as well as all-in-one computers and tablets designed for healthcare environments.

IGEL complements this hardware with IGEL OS, an immutable operating system for secure endpoint access, and the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), which enables centralized policy, configuration, software delivery, updates, and fleet management across distributed endpoint environments.

"Organizations are extending secure access into environments where endpoint reliability, physical durability, and centralized governance all matter," said Jim Airdo, Senior VP of Strategic Alliances at IGEL. "By welcoming Teguar into the IGEL Ready ecosystem, we are giving customers more validated hardware choices while helping them establish a trusted and consistently managed endpoint layer."

The combined offering is designed for organizations that need to balance three requirements: hardware suited to specialized operating environments, a secure endpoint foundation, and centralized management across distributed devices.

In manufacturing and industrial environments, Teguar hardware can support use cases where devices must operate reliably under conditions that differ from a traditional office. In healthcare, Teguar systems can support shared workspaces, clinical access, and other workflows that require purpose-built endpoint hardware.

IGEL OS provides an immutable operating foundation that helps reduce endpoint attack surface by design. UMS gives IT teams centralized control over endpoint configuration and software delivery, helping them maintain consistency across devices deployed in multiple facilities and operational settings.

"Organizations continue to modernize their endpoint strategy, and the combination of IGEL's immutable operating system with Teguar's purpose-built hardware creates a powerful solution for demanding environments," said Kevin Jones, Teguar Global VP of Sales and Marketing. "Through the IGEL Ready program, Teguar and IGEL have ensured compatibility between key Teguar medical and industrial products and IGEL OS, enabling customers to deploy centrally managed, secure endpoints with confidence."

IGEL supports Zero Trust-aligned architectures by strengthening the device layer on which access decisions depend. When deployed on validated Teguar hardware, IGEL OS can provide a consistent and centrally governed endpoint foundation for access to virtual applications, cloud desktops, SaaS applications, browser-based workflows, and operational systems.

The IGEL Ready program helps customers identify technologies and endpoint hardware validated for use with IGEL solutions. Teguar's participation expands the range of purpose-built hardware available to organizations deploying IGEL in healthcare, manufacturing, industrial, and other specialized environments.

To learn more about this partnership, visit:

Read the blog: IGEL Welcomes Teguar as a Certified Hardware Provider

Explore: https://teguar.com/igel/

About IGEL

IGEL is a global software company delivering the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform, a trusted and governed endpoint platform for secure access to cloud, VDI, DaaS, SaaS, Secure Browsers, enterprise applications, as well as OT endpoints. At its foundation is IGEL OS, an immutable operating system that helps reduce endpoint attack surface, preserve a known-good endpoint state, and support secure access across distributed work environments. Through the IGEL Preventative Security Model, the platform adds attested workload delivery, centralized governance, and contextual enforcement, aligning endpoint security with Zero Trust and SSE/SASE architectures from key IGEL Ready partners.

IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BC&DR) helps organizations restore secure access on Windows endpoints affected by ransomware, other cyberattacks, or outages. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany with U.S. offices in San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale, working with an ecosystem of 130 leading technology brands. Learn more at www.igel.com.

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