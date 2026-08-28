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PR Newswire
28.08.2026 15:18 Uhr
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Global Tier-1 YFORE Rolls Off First U.S.-Built Digital Key

SUWANEE, Ga., Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YFORE Technology officially rolled off its first U.S.-manufactured Digital Key today at its facility in Suwanee, Georgia, marking the start of localized mass production for North America. Utilizing an integrated "Vehicle-Cloud-Device" end-to-end architecture, YFORE delivers automotive-grade digital access systems fully compliant with global alliance standards for automotive OEMs.

Building a Multi-Protocol Access Platform

As an established digital key solution provider, YFORE seamlessly bridges vehicles, cloud services, and smart devices. By fusing BLE, UWB, and NFC protocols, the company offers a versatile digital access product portfolio engineered to support diverse mobility scenarios.

High-Precision Ranging & UWB Radar Multiplexing

Addressing common industry challenges such as approach latency and "ping-pong" lock cycling caused by multipath interference and body shadowing, YFORE's next-generation digital key leverages Bluetooth 6.0 Channel Sounding and UWB technology. By combining Phase-Based Ranging (PBR) and Round-Trip Time (RTT), the system achieves bidirectional, centimeter-level spatial precision while operating independently of cellular networks and mitigating relay-attack vulnerabilities. It extends stable RF connection range by up to 30% over conventional setups-delivering a seamless hands-free PEPS experience with 10m welcome activation, 2m passive unlock, and 6m walk-away locking.

Beyond entry access, YFORE maximizes system efficiency through vehicle-side UWB anchor reuse. Software-driven upgrades seamlessly enable advanced radar capabilities across diverse scenarios, including In-Cabin Child Presence & Occupant Detection, UWB Kick-Sensing, and Low-Power Sentry Mode for comprehensive vehicle safety and convenience.

Multi-Credential Access & Flexible Deployment

YFORE also showcased multi-material smart KeyFobs, crafted in ceramic, leather, glass, and premium matte finishes, alongside versatile NFC access solutions. Supporting NFC-enabled smartphones, wearables, and keycards, the modular NFC package enables flexible integration across B-pillars, exterior mirrors, and door handles integrated with capacitive touch sensors. The milestone underscores YFORE's full-stack innovation and agile, near-shore manufacturing footprint in serving global OEMs.

About YFORE

YFORE is a global Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier dedicated to driving the future of intelligent mobility. Partnering with more than 30 leading automotive OEMs worldwide, YFORE delivers high-performance, automotive-grade solutions across Intelligent Access, Intelligent Mirror and Intelligent Sensing systems. With operational footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, YFORE combines global engineering depth with local execution to empower the next era of connected vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.yftech.com/en or follow YFORE on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-tier-1-yfore-rolls-off-first-us-built-digital-key-302862819.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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