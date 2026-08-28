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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 12:00 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Neptunia Invest AB (publ): Neptunia publishes interim report for Q2 2026

Neptunia Invest AB (publ) has published the interim report for the period April 1 - June 30, 2026, which is available at https://www.neptuniainvest.se/en/investors/financial-reports/

Highlights

  • Investments amounted to SEK 190m of which SEK 175m in Core holdings.
  • Dividends received amounted to SEK 2m from financial investments.

Subsequent events

  • Neptunia has made investments of SEK 103m of which SEK 62m in Core holdings.

Financial performance

  • Adjusted NAV amounted to SEK 2,540m (2,327), a decrease of SEK 35m during the second quarter and an increase of SEK 213m on a rolling twelve-month basis.
  • NAV per share amounted to SEK 29,813 (28,347), representing a sequential decrease of 2% and an increase of 5% compared with the previous year.
  • EBT amounted to SEK -43m (-447) for the quarter.
  • Adjusted LTV ratio was 23% (19).
  • ICR was 2.1x (2.8) on a R12 basis.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Karlsson, CEO
E-mail: johan.karlsson@slatto.se

Henrik Stenlund, COO/CFO
Tel: +46 709 913 970
E-mail: henrik.stenlund@neptuniainvest.se

About Us
Neptunia is a Swedish investment company with Nordic ownership that invests in companies within real estate, defence and security as well as energy. The portfolio companies include, among others, Slättö Förvaltning, MW Group, SIBS and Ingrid Capacity. Read more at www.neptuniainvest.se.

This information is information that Neptunia Invest is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-28 12:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.