Clar Global AB (publ): Interim report January - June 2026

Clar Global AB (publ)'s interim report January-June 2026 is now available on Clar Global AB (publ)'s website www.clar.co.

Financial summary

Income for the quarter was SEK 383 million and pro forma income for the first half of the year SEK 726 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was SEK 49 million and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of the year SEK 95 million (pro forma: SEK 75 million; reported: SEK 48 million).

Net interest-bearing debt stands at SEK 618 million (SEK 771 million long-term interest-bearing liabilities including a SEK 100 million convertible instrument and a SEK 146 million vendor loan note, against cash and cash equivalents of SEK 152 million)

Both financial covenants related to the bond loan are comfortably met: Net Leverage Ratio 1.55 (threshold: <3.50) and Interest Coverage Ratio 5.98 (threshold: >3.00).

For further information, please contact:

Per Granstrand, CEO

ir@clar.co

About Clar

Clar is an international fintech company that has been building global infrastructure for credit brokage since 2017. The company connects millions of consumers with banks and financial institutions and operates in markets across Europe, Latin America and Asia. By combining technology, data and strong local brands, Clar works to create a more transparent and efficient credit market.

This information is information that Clar Global is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-28 13:00 CEST.