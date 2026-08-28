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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 13:00 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Clar Global AB (publ): Interim report January - June 2026

Clar Global AB (publ)'s interim report January-June 2026 is now available on Clar Global AB (publ)'s website www.clar.co.

Financial summary

  • Income for the quarter was SEK 383 million and pro forma income for the first half of the year SEK 726 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was SEK 49 million and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of the year SEK 95 million (pro forma: SEK 75 million; reported: SEK 48 million).
  • Net interest-bearing debt stands at SEK 618 million (SEK 771 million long-term interest-bearing liabilities including a SEK 100 million convertible instrument and a SEK 146 million vendor loan note, against cash and cash equivalents of SEK 152 million)
  • Both financial covenants related to the bond loan are comfortably met: Net Leverage Ratio 1.55 (threshold: <3.50) and Interest Coverage Ratio 5.98 (threshold: >3.00).

For further information, please contact:
Per Granstrand, CEO
ir@clar.co

About Clar
Clar is an international fintech company that has been building global infrastructure for credit brokage since 2017. The company connects millions of consumers with banks and financial institutions and operates in markets across Europe, Latin America and Asia. By combining technology, data and strong local brands, Clar works to create a more transparent and efficient credit market.

This information is information that Clar Global is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-28 13:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.