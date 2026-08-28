Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri and HitecVision complete EUR 75 million first tranche of Fintoil's financing round

28.8.2026 14:15:09 EEST | Taaleri Oyj | Investor News

TAALERI PLC | INVESTOR NEWS | 28 AUGUST 2026 AT 14:15 (EEST)

Taaleri and HitecVision complete EUR 75 million first tranche of Fintoil's financing round

The first tranche of Finnish biorefinery Fintoil's EUR 105 million financing round, announced by Taaleri on 7 July 2026, has been completed following the receipt of the required regulatory approvals and the fulfilment of the other conditions precedent to closing. In the first tranche of the financing round, Taaleri has invested EUR 25 million in Fintoil and HitecVision EUR 50 million. In addition, Taaleri and HitecVision have committed to invest a further EUR 30 million in Fintoil to enable the execution of the company's strategy. Taaleri's share of this additional investment commitment is EUR 5 million.

"Fintoil is well positioned to capture opportunities in the growing biofuel market. The company has demonstrated strong operational capabilities and a clear strategy for creating long-term value through business development, industrial investments, innovation and potential industry consolidation opportunities. This investment strengthens the company's ability to execute its growth plans and supports Fintoil in delivering long-term value together with its partners. I'm confident that the investment in Fintoil will strengthen Taaleri's ability to create value for our shareholders," highlights Ilkka Laurila, CEO of Taaleri.

Following the investment, Fintoil will focus on scaling its production and optimising its product portfolio, while pursuing further growth and development opportunities through both organic expansion and industry consolidation.

"This financing round and our partnership with Taaleri and HitecVision represent an important milestone in the execution of Fintoil's business strategy. The strategy aims to deliver profitable growth while further developing business models and products to better meet the needs of our customers," says Ari-Pekka Määttänen, CEO of Fintoil.

"Fintoil has established a strong position in an attractive market driven by the transition towards renewable fuels and sustainable feedstocks. We look forward to supporting the company together with Taaleri as it advances into its next phase of growth and value creation," says Jan Harald Solstad, Senior Partner at HitecVision.

Following completion of the transaction, Taaleri's indirect ownership stake in Fintoil Hamina Oy is approximately 35 per cent. In connection with the transaction, the joint venture Taaleri Biojalostamo Ky has exited is investment in Fintoil. As a result, Taaleri will recognise performance and success fees totalling EUR 2.8 million.

For more information, please contact:

Ilkka Laurila, CEO, Taaleri Plc, +358 40 076 1360, ilkka.laurila@taaleri.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

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About Fintoil

Fintoil is a biorefinery in Hamina specialising in the refining of crude tall oil (CTO). Its products are used in biofuels and biochemicals as replacements for fossil-based raw materials. The Hamina biorefinery started operations in September 2022. In the 12 months to 30 June 2026, Fintoil successfully continued to grow its sales to existing and new market segments generating revenue of EUR 151 million and EBITDA of EUR 13 million.

About HitecVision

HitecVision is a Norwegian private equity firm and a leading provider of institutional capital to Europe's energy industry. For four decades as a serial entrepreneur, HitecVision has built or invested in more than 200 companies. The firm has raised approximately EUR 9 billion in capital from a high-quality investor base, and is headquartered in Stavanger, with offices and investment professionals in Oslo and London. The 65-person team focuses on building profitable and sustainable companies that contribute to the decarbonisation and energy transition in Europe, working closely with management teams and boards.

About Taaleri

Taaleri is a specialist in investments, private asset management and non-life insurance, powering change with capital. We focus on selected private assets strategies in renewable energy, real estate, growth and venture capital investments. Our subsidiary Garantia provides credit risk insurance solutions for households, businesses and lenders. We combine capital with expertise, deep industry knowledge and an entrepreneurial approach.

Taaleri has three business segments: Private Asset Management, Garantia and Investments. The Private Asset Management segment comprises the renewable energy, bioindustry, real estate and venture capital businesses. The Garantia segment consists of Insurance Company Garantia. The Investments segment comprises development capital investments and other direct investments.

Taaleri has EUR 2.7 bn of assets under management. The company employs approximately 140 people. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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Linda Tierala, Head of Investor Relations, Communications and Sustainability, +358 40 571 7895, linda.tierala@taaleri.com