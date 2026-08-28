KoskiRent Oyj: KoskiRent Plc - Chairman of the Board Resigns from the Board and Becomes an Advisor to the Company

KoskiRent Plc | Stock Exchange Release | August 28, 2026 at 16:15:00 EEST

Antti Latola, Chair of the Board of Directors of KoskiRent Plc, has today announced his resignation from the Company's Board of Directors. He will continue to support the Board of Directors in an advisory role. Antti Latola was appointed Chair of the Board of Directors on 31 July 2026.

The Company's Board of Directors convened today and elected Tapani Koski from among its members as the new Chairman of the Board. Antti Keränen will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

Additional information

Tarmo Urpilainen

Chief Financial Officer

tarmo.urpilainen@modulo.fi

+358 45 666 4133

About KoskiRent

KoskiRent Plc is a Finnish service company, established in 2013, specialising in rental solutions and space services for the public sector under the Modulo brand. We design healthy, sustainable, and adaptable facilities-built by our trusted subcontractor network and owned, leased, and managed by us for medium and long-term use. Our relocatable modular spaces, used mainly as schools and kindergartens, provide flexible, efficient, and sustainable space solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of users. KoskiRent Plc currently operates 22 units across Finland. The facilities meet the same standards as permanent construction while offering municipalities greater flexibility, faster delivery, more cost-efficient use of resources, and adaptability throughout their life cycle.