Cmb-Tech has started operations at a green hydrogen facility in Walvis Bay featuring 5 MW of off-grid solar, a 5 MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer and 5.9 MWh of battery energy storage. The project, developed with Namibia's Ohlthaver & List Group, has around 7,000 solar modules installed across 6.5 hectares. The developers describe it as Africa's first fully integrated green hydrogen facility. Hydrogen produced at the site will be used in dual-fuel trucks and generators, with railway and maritime applications also planned. CMB.TECH is an initial offtaker and plans to test a hydrogen-powered ...

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