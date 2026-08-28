Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad: Seni Jaya FY2026 Revenue Rises 17% To RM81.8 Million, Core/Normalised Pat At RM8.5 Million

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad ("Seni Jaya" or the "Group"), a dynamic and leading Out-of-Home ("OOH") media specialist in Malaysia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 30 June 2026 ("Q4 FY2026" and "FY2026"), with full-year revenue growth supported by its expanding billboard network and continued demand for digital OOH formats.

Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad

For Q4 FY2026, the Group recorded revenue of RM16.7 million, representing a 6% year-on-year ("YoY") increase from RM15.8 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Digital billboard revenue increased by RM2.3 million, or 35% YoY, reflecting continued advertiser demand for higher-impact digital formats. The improvement was partly offset by a RM0.9 million, or 49%, decline in production income during the quarter.

For FY2026, Seni Jaya recorded revenue of RM81.8 million, an increase of 17% from RM69.7 million in FY2025. On the Group's disclosed core/normalised basis, which excludes non-core income and expenses, full-year revenue rose 19% to RM81.8 million while core/normalised PAT remained positive at RM8.5 million, representing a 10% margin. The corresponding core/normalised PAT in FY2025 was RM13.3 million.

The moderation in full-year core/normalised PAT was mainly attributable to higher tax provision and depreciation in FY2026, together with the absence of a RM2.0 million repayment from an associate company that was recognised in the preceding year. For Q4 FY2026, the Group recorded core/normalised LAT of RM1.9 million compared with core/normalised PAT of RM1.0 million a year earlier, mainly due to lower revenue caused by the middle east conflict which started in February 2026.

The reported statutory result was materially affected by non-core items, most notably a RM13.6 million non-cash impairment of goodwill arising from the Vision OOH Sdn. Bhd. acquisition and a RM1.6 million inventory write-down for FY2026. The goodwill impairment arose because the market price of Seni Jaya shares had increased from the initial RM0.3160 per share reference price to RM0.55 per share upon actual allotment of the Vision consideration shares, increasing the goodwill recognised on acquisition. The impairment is non-cash in nature.

Underlying cash generation remained resilient, with net cash from operating activities rising 19% YoY to RM25.7 million from RM21.6 million. Total equity strengthened to RM96.6 million as at 30 June 2026 from RM80.8 million a year earlier. During FY2026, the Group also paid a first interim dividend of 1 sen per ordinary share, amounting to approximately RM2.1 million.

Mr. Jeff Cheah See Heong, Chief Executive Officer of Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad commented, "FY2026 reflects continued expansion in our OOH platform, with revenue increasing to RM81.8 million and our core/normalised business remaining profitable for the full year. The reported result was significantly affected by the non-cash goodwill impairment arising from the Vision acquisition, which does not represent an operating cash outflow. Importantly, the Group continued to generate strong operating cash flow, while digital billboard demand remained resilient. As we move into FY2027, our priority is to integrate the enlarged asset base, improve utilisation and continue shifting selected inventory toward higher-value digital formats."

The Group has made substantial progress in its strategic expansion programme. The acquisition of Vision OOH was completed on 22 April 2026, while the acquisition of Ganad Media Sdn. Bhd. was completed on 14 July 2026. Subsequently, the acquisition of Unilink Group was completed on 12 August 2026, further enlarging Seni Jaya's nationwide OOH footprint and premium asset base. The Group also completed its private placement after issuing 50.0 million new shares and raising gross proceeds of RM20.12 million.

Malaysia's domestic economic backdrop remains broadly supportive, underpinned by consumer demand and continued public and private sector investment. The Government's Visit Malaysia 2026 initiative, which targets 43 million international arrivals, is expected to support mobility, tourism-related expenditure and brand exposure across high-footfall locations. While advertisers remain selective amid geopolitical uncertainties and cost pressures, OOH advertising continues to demonstrate relative resilience due to its sustained visibility, broad geographic reach and growing integration with digital engagement strategies. Against this backdrop, Seni Jaya will continue to develop premium billboard sites, convert selected static assets into digital formats and unlock synergies across its enlarged network.

With Vision OOH, Ganad Media and Unilink now incorporated into its broader growth platform, Seni Jaya enters FY2027 with an enlarged nationwide network and a stronger foundation to drive recurring revenue, asset utilisation and long-term profitability.

###

About Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad

Incorporated in 1983, Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad ("Seni Jaya" or the "Group") is a leading Out-of-Home ("OOH") media solutions provider in Malaysia, listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia. With over 500 billboards nationwide, the Company offers static and digital billboards and also provides advertising solutions leveraging on rail transit, airports, and e-hailing vehicles through its media brands, including UNILINK, VISION, GANAD, CSSB, OSSB, ANDAMAN MEDIA, ENOMAD and BTSJ. Committed to innovation and data-driven advertising, Seni Jaya delivers high-impact, targeted solutions, staying true to its promise of "Connecting Brands, Connecting People", helping brands reach the right audience, in the right place, at the right time.

For more information, visit https://www.senijayacorp.com/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Chris Ser

Email: c.ser@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/seni-jaya-fy2026-revenue-rises-17-to-rm81.8-million-core%2fnormalised-pat-at-rm8-1213881