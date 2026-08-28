WorldIPI LLC: Eylsia Nicolas Releases Hold on Another Day: A Global Biography of Resilience, Reinvention, and Breakthrough Innovation

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / Hold on Another Day, the new biography of Lisa Pamintuan-known worldwide as Eylsia Nicolas-presents one of the most extraordinary resilience arcs in modern entertainment, technology, education, and global business. The book, now publicly available on Bookkards.com and Amazon, documents a life defined by reinvention across continents, industries, and eras.

Pamintuan's journey began as a tennis prodigy training inside Nick Bollettieri's home during the formative years of what became the world-renowned Bollettieri Academy, later part of IMG. She competed at elite levels including the Orange Bowl at age 10, became the youngest winner of the Irish Open at 14, and played Wimbledon and the US Open before injury ended her competitive career.

Her next chapter unfolded in the music industry, where she became president of Deco Disc, a patented pop-out CD format partnered with Handleman, then the largest distributor of audio and video products in the United States. Deco Disc also partnered with Mitsui & Company, one of the world's largest conglomerates, and Westwood One, then owner of NBC Radio, ABC Radio, and the Mutual Broadcasting System. Pamintuan ran the West Coast operations during this period.

Deco Disc's patented format featured releases from major artists including Stevie Wonder, Kenny Rogers, Alabama, Pavarotti, and even a rare Elvis clearance from RCA. The company also produced formats for ASCAP, Seaworld, the Mayo Clinic, and other institutions.

Hollywood Era - Creative Work and Cultural Proximity

During her Hollywood years, Pamintuan worked professionally with Stan Lee, who developed the Earth Ball for Catco's West Coast office, which she represented. She was close with pop artist Steve Kaufman, Andy Warhol's assistant, and is pictured in the book with Muhammad Ali, who embraced her after Kaufman painted his portrait. These were not celebrity encounters - they were part of her professional and creative environment.

Hollywood Collapse and Recovery - The Turning Point

The same Hollywood environment that brought success also brought destabilizing excess. Pamintuan suffered a severe personal crisis that led to hospitalization; comedian Buddy Hackett was the one who called the ambulance that saved her life. The scars on her wrists remain, and she has never hidden them.

She was briefly institutionalized and entered rehab. Her sponsor was Rita Vale, wife of legendary Italian singer Jerry Vale, who took her into their home and provided the stability she needed to rebuild her life. This period became the foundation for the resilience that defines her later achievements.

Leadership and Reinvention

After leaving Hollywood, Pamintuan became president of New York College of Health Professions, a nationally accredited institution, and appeared on a dais with Hillary Clinton during women's leadership events. During her engagement into the Engelhorn family-one of the wealthiest families in the world-she attended donor-circle events where she met Nancy Pelosi socially. Before her presidency, she opened a health clinic and facility in Henan, China's largest province, demonstrating international executive leadership.

The Spatial Audio Breakthrough

Her life took another dramatic turn when COVID-related lung damage and vocal-cord injury left her unable to sing. Instead of accepting the prognosis, Pamintuan-through her research company WorldIPI.com - developed and patented a new Spatial Audio system in 2025. Combined with sound-restoration technology, archival vocal samples, and AI, the system restored her voice.

Global Music Success

From her bedroom studio, she wrote more than 90 songs in 2025, breaking Groover Global Singer-Songwriter records with eight of the top ten songs in one week and charting in six genres simultaneously. She won GlacerFM's Best Pop Song of 2025, was nominated for Best Artist, and was featured in the Grammy Edition of Billboard. She has received more than 1,000 industry and indie-press rave reviews.

In 2026, her digital footprint surged past 700 million Meta views, with projections to exceed one billion by year-end. Her Hindi single Never Stop Loving You surpassed 146 million views. A pilot miniseries episode reached 45 million views in one week, and her "ghost ads" promoting Hold on Another Day generated over 10 million views and more than 50,000 direct responses from readers interested in the biography and its new Bookkards.com interactive format.

Groover Chart Update - Week of Release

This week, "Hold on Another Day" remains in the Top 10 of the Groover Global Singer-Songwriter charts, continuing its multi-week run.

Eylsia Nicolas holds:

Two songs in the Top 10 globally

Five songs in the Top 20 globally in the Singer-Songwriter category

EDTV and Bookkards

Bookkards-an emerging AI-driven book platform-allows readers to explore narrative pathways through micro-transaction AI tokens. The same technology forms the foundation of Pamintuan's most ambitious initiative: EDTV Network, an avatar-based educational platform for disadvantaged and special-needs students. The network will be led by Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee, the first Black woman to serve as dean of a U.S. medical school.

Closing Resilience Metaphor - The John Henry Legacy

John Henry was not just a symbol in Lisa's story - he was part of her world. Bought for $1,100 as a small, deformed yearling who was told he could never compete, he became the richest racehorse in racing history and funded early patents that later grew into WorldIPI.com, the company Eylsia now owns. She knew your cousin Sam well, and before the Arlington Million - the first million-dollar race - when the press insisted John Henry didn't belong among elite breeders' horses, Sam delivered the line that became legend:

"Fortunately my horse can't read the papers."

John Henry won.

Lisa began her tennis career under five feet tall and sixty pounds, taking one and a half strides for every stride her competitors took. Her trophies were larger than she was. She overtrained because she had to. She fought because she had to. And like John Henry, she outran every limitation placed on her.

Today, a bronze statue of John Henry stands at the Racing Hall of Fame titled Against All Odds - the same theme that defines Lisa's life, her book, and her song Hold on Another Day.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

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About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has generated more than 750 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Media Contact:

Eileen Doran

Media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: WorldIPI LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-releases-hold-on-another-day-a-global-biography-of-1213882