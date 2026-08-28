HONG KONG, Aug 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Legend Holdings Corporation ('Legend Holdings' or the 'Company' Stock Code: 3396.HK) announced the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (the 'Reporting Period'). During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded revenue of RMB362.935 billion, representing a 29% year-on-year increase, primarily driven by the significant revenue growth of its subsidiaries Lenovo and Levima Advanced Materials; net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB2.230 billion, up 219% year-on-year, driven by the recovery in portfolio value of the industrial incubations and investments segment. Excluding the impact of a one-off item, net profit attributable to equity holders of Legend Holdings was RMB5.812 billion, a year-on-year increase of 834%.In the first half of 2026, Legend Holdings remained committed to technological innovation as the key driver for high-quality development and continued to enhance its distinctive technological innovation system. The Company actively drove the coordinated advancement of 'anchoring diversified-industries operations in technology-focused core businesses, extending ecosystem coverage through technology innovation funds, and driving the very early-stage industrialization of forward-looking technologies.' This expedited the transformation from scientific and technological achievements into real productive forces, and drove a steady improvement in the Company's core competitiveness, with significant performance growth, laying a solid foundation for the Company's sustainable development.RMB 10 Billion in R&D Investment, Together with a Solidified Technology FoundationDuring the Reporting Period, Legend Holdings' total R&D investment exceeded RMB10 billion, a historical record high for its midyear report. Its portfolio companies continued to deliver steady growth with solid fundamentals. Lenovo capitalized on the surge in hybrid AI, with all three major business segments delivering double-digit revenue growth and reaching record highs for the same period. AI has become Lenovo's core growth engine, with AI-related revenue increasing by 64% for the same period and accounted for 36% of Lenovo's total revenue. Levima Advanced Materials posted significant performance growth and made breakthroughs in a number of major projects. Among them, the m-Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) project was listed under the National Key R&D Program. Built on Levima's technical expertise and R&D experience, the PEEK project has entered the construction phase. Both projects are expected to be completed and put into operation in 2027, filling domestic technology gaps.Technology Ecosystem Bearing Fruit, and 12 Portfolio Companies Successfully ListedLeveraging years of dedicated efforts in technology innovation, Legend Holdings has cultivated a robust ecosystem spanning emerging and future industries. This ecosystem is now delivering tangible returns, not only driving significant performance growth for the Company, but also accumulating momentum for long-term development. During the Reporting Period, the industrial incubations and investments segment's depth of technology asset pipeline and ability to realize value from these assets both improved. In the first half of 2026, the Legend Holdings Family Group supported the listing of 12 portfolio companies. These listed companies spanned sectors including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare. More than 30 additional portfolio companies are currently in the pre-listing pipeline. The Company invested in over 80 technology projects in the first half of the year across frontier fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, optical interconnects, embodied artificial intelligence, chips and semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, and commercial aerospace. To date, Legend Holdings has invested in over 300 AI-related companies. The Company has also established a systematic presence in other frontier fields, having invested in over 110 companies in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, over 60 companies in sustainable industries and future energy, and more than 50 companies in embodied artificial intelligence.Fostering Industry-Academia-Research Collaborative Innovation and Exploring New Pathways for Commercializing Original TechnologiesResponding to the call to 'accelerate the translation from technological advances into productive forces', Legend Holdings leverages its Forward-Looking Technology Research Institute to actively promote industry-academia-research collaborative innovation and explore new pathways for the commercialization of pioneering technologies. In the first half of the year, Legend Holdings established the Advanced Photonic Integration Joint Laboratory with a National Key Laboratory at Peking University. Together with the research team, the Company published co-authored papers and filed joint patents, while making preparations to establish a dedicated operating entity. In addition, led by the Chinese Information Processing Society of China (CIPS), and jointly initiated by Legend Holdings and other organizations, the Industry University Research Working Committee of the Chinese Information Processing Society of China was established, focusing on frontier areas of artificial intelligence. The Committee translates real-world industry needs into concrete workstreams. The Company has built a 'Covalent Innovation' model that brings real-world industry needs into the earliest stages of R&D, enabling businesses and researchers to jointly set priorities and develop solutions. It aims to create a replicable pathway for translating more creative innovation into new quality productive forces.ESG Practices Gaining Authoritative Recognition, Corporate Responsibility Underpinning the Foundation for SustainabilityLegend Holdings prioritizes ecological conservation and green development. Lenovo has repeatedly received authoritative recognition both domestically and internationally in the ESG field. It has retained the highest global 3A rating in the MSCI ESG Ratings and received the EcoVadis Platinum Medal, its highest distinction, for two consecutive years. It was also included in the Fortune China ESG Impact List for five consecutive years. Its green operations continued to deliver strong results: over 90% of the electricity used in Lenovo's global operations came from renewable energy sources. More than 360 million kilograms of end-of-life products have been recovered and reused. In photovoltaic materials, Levima Advanced Materials operates two major product lines for photovoltaic adhesive film materials, EVA and POE, with an annual production capacity exceeding 350,000 tons. In new energy battery materials, the company has built a comprehensive portfolio. In green investment, Legend Holdings has invested in more than 60 companies across new energy, energy decarbonization and so on. The Legend Star CEO Training Program has been running for over 18 years, nurturing up to 1,429 startup founders with 77 listed companies, 217 national-level specialized and innovative 'Little Giant' enterprises, 930 High-and New-Technology Enterprises (HNTE), and more than 460,000 jobs created.Looking ahead, Legend Holdings will continue to closely align with national strategic needs, adhere to the main thread of technological innovation driving high-quality development, steadily improve its distinctive technological innovation system, deepen its focus on technology as its core business, and accelerate the promotion of the transformation of scientific achievements into real productive forces, making unremitting contributions to Chinese modernization and self-reliance and strength in science and technology.Source: Legend HoldingsCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.