Global investment in renewable energy reached $327.5 billion (€281 billion) in the first half of 2026, virtually unchanged from the previous six months but 21% below the record set in the second half of 2024. Data from BloombergNEF (BNEF) show that renewable energy deployment remains on track despite regulatory changes in key markets, including the United States and China. Investment, however, is increasingly shifting toward assets that offer greater flexibility in managing revenues. Storage drives hybrid projects Financing for standalone utility-scale solar fell more sharply than investment in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...