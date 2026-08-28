Social and Emotional Learning Market worth $18.46 billion by 2032 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Social and Emotional Learning Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.02 billion in 2026 to USD 18.46 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on Social and Emotional Learning Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Social and Emotional Learning Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2032

2020-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 4.93 billion

USD 4.93 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 6.02 billion

USD 6.02 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 18.46 billion

USD 18.46 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 20.5%

Social and Emotional Learning Market Trends & Insights:

The growing alignment between student well-being and academic performance outcomes is one of the key driving factors in the SEL market.

The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.4%.

Self-management accounts for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

The middle & high school segment accounted for a 45.8% share in 2026.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow the fastest from 2026 to 2032.

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The market is gaining strong momentum as education systems increasingly prioritise student well-being alongside academic achievement. SEL is being widely adopted across K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and even workplace learning environments to help individuals manage emotions, build resilience, and develop interpersonal skills. Rising awareness of mental health issues, increasing cases of student stress and behavioral challenges, and the growing need for inclusive and supportive learning environments are key factors driving adoption. Additionally, the integration of digital platforms, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics is enhancing the scalability and effectiveness of SEL solutions across diverse education settings.

Based on offering, the service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth as institutions increasingly require structured support for implementing and scaling SEL programs. Services such as teacher training, curriculum integration, consulting, and ongoing program evaluation are becoming critical for successful adoption. Educational institutions are recognizing that the effectiveness of SEL depends not only on the availability of tools but also on how well they are integrated into teaching practices. Service providers play a key role in enabling this transition by offering customized implementation strategies, professional development programs, and continuous support. As SEL adoption expands across regions with varying levels of readiness, the demand for specialized services is expected to increase significantly.

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North America is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America continues to lead the SEL market due to strong institutional adoption, well-established education infrastructure, and high awareness of student mental health and well-being. The region has been at the forefront of integrating SEL into education frameworks, supported by government initiatives, nonprofit organizations, and research institutions. The widespread use of digital learning platforms and early adoption of advanced technologies have further accelerated the implementation of SEL solutions across schools and districts. Additionally, the presence of key market players such as Committee for Children, EVERFI, Nearpod, Illuminate Education, and Panorama Education contributes to continuous innovation and market growth. As schools increasingly focus on holistic student development and measurable outcomes, North America is expected to maintain its leading position in the SEL market.

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Top Companies in Social and Emotional Learning Market:

The Top Companies in Social and Emotional Learning Market are Committee for Children (US), Navigate360 (US), Panorama Education (US), Renaissance Learning (US), 7 Mindsets (US), EVERFI (US), Wings for Kids (US), RethinkEd (US), Newsela (US), SchoolMint (US), Imagine Learning (US), Positive Action (US), Growing Leaders (US), PlayCo (US), and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (US) etc. These competitors have used various growth methods to increase their market share in the SEL industry, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, enhancements, and acquisitions.

Social and Emotional Learning Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The Social and Emotional Learning Market is moving from pilot programs toward broader, scalable adoption across schools, districts, higher education, and youth-serving organizations. Investment is being driven by demand for student well-being, mental-health support, educator enablement, evidence-based curricula, and measurable learning outcomes. Funding is increasingly directed toward digital SEL platforms, student assessments, educator professional development, family-engagement tools, and integrated student-support solutions.

Revenue Shift Context

The SEL market is shifting from printed curricula and standalone classroom content toward recurring software subscriptions, digital platforms, implementation services, professional development, and assessment-based offerings. Growth is concentrated in emotional-literacy programs, personalized learning, classroom-climate tools, behavior support, educator coaching, mental-health referrals, and family-engagement solutions.

Global SEL spending is projected to rise from USD 6.01 billion in 2026 to USD 18.46 billion by 2032, a CAGR of 20.5%. Technology-enabled delivery-including mobile applications, virtual simulations, adaptive learning systems, and AI-supported tools-is expanding the reach and personalization of SEL programs. Schools and districts increasingly prioritize solutions that integrate with existing learning platforms, protect student data, support multi-tiered systems of support, and demonstrate measurable improvements in student engagement, self-regulation, relationships, and school climate.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the SEL market is increasing as education technology, mental health, and digital learning companies seek to expand their SEL capabilities and customer reach. Acquisitions are primarily focused on digital SEL platforms, assessment tools, mental-health solutions, and AI-enabled personalized learning technologies. Established education technology providers are acquiring specialized SEL companies to integrate social-emotional competencies into broader learning ecosystems. For instance, Panorama Education acquired Class Companion in April 2025, and Riverside Insights acquired Move this world in March 2026.

SOCIAL & EMOTIONAL LEARNING MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, April 2025-March 2026

Month &

Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description March

2026 Acquisition Riverside

Insights (US) Move This

World (US) Riverside Insights acquired Move This World to

create a unified social-emotional learning (SEL)

and Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS)

solution for K-12 schools. January

2026 Acquisition Newsela (US) Schoolytics

(US) Newsela acquired Schoolytics to help educators

turn fragmented student data into insight and

action. April

2025 Acquisition Panorama

Education

(US) Class

Companion

(US) Panorama Education acquired Class Companion

to strengthen its AI-powered personalized

learning and student support capabilities. The

acquisition adds AI-driven instant feedback and

tutoring to Panorama's suite, enhancing

educator efficiency and student success.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players is 9.0-14.0%, representing a fragmented market. This level of fragmentation indicates that no single vendor has established dominant control, leaving significant room for competition and consolidation activity in the years ahead. The top 10 key players, contributing to around 11-21% of the total market share, are Navigate360, Panorama Education, Renaissance Learning, 7 Mindsets, Committee for Children, Imagine Learning, EVERFI, Newsela, Riverside Insights, and SchoolMint.

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