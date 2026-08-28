mHealth Solutions Market worth $275.44 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the mHealth Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 275.44 billion by 2031 from USD 109.05 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 120 market data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 500 Pages and in-depth TOC on "mHealth Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

mHealth Solutions Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 109.05 billion

USD 109.05 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 275.44 billion

USD 275.44 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 20.4%

mHealth Solutions Market Trends & Insights:

The North America mHealth solutions market accounted for the largest share (40-43%) in 2025.

By offering, the mhealth apps is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 21.2% during the forecast period.

By use case, the patient monitoring segment held the largest share in the mHealth solutions market.

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The growing penetration of smartphones, mobile internet, wearable devices, and high-speed connectivity is expanding the addressable user base for mHealth solutions. According to the ITU, 82% of individuals aged 10 years and older globally owned a mobile phone in 2025, while GSMA reported that 4.7 billion people, equivalent to 58% of the global population, used mobile internet on their own devices. In 2025, the ITU estimated that 6.0 billion people were online, with 5G networks reaching more than half of the global population. A 2024 study published in npj Digital Medicine found that 59% of smartphone owners in the surveyed US patient population reported using their smartphones for health and fitness tracking. In 2025, WHO reported that 129 countries had established national digital health strategies, and more than 1,600 government officials from over 100 countries had received training in digital health and AI. WHO also highlighted progress in interoperability, AI governance, and health information systems.

Chronic care management apps segment held a significant share in the mHealth apps, by offering, in 2025.

Chronic care management held a significant share of the mHealth solutions market, supported by the growing need for continuous monitoring and long-term management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, obesity, and respiratory disorders. mHealth solutions enable patients to track vital health parameters, receive medication reminders, monitor symptoms, share health data with healthcare providers, and receive personalized guidance without frequent in-person visits. For instance, Medtronic MyCareLink Heart connects compatible cardiac implants to a smartphone app, allowing patient device information to be transmitted to healthcare providers and supporting ongoing remote management of cardiac patients.

By end user, patients/consumers held the largest share in the mHealth solutions market in 2025.

Patients and consumers held the largest share of the mHealth solutions market, supported by rising smartphone penetration, growing awareness of preventive healthcare, and increased adoption of health apps and connected devices for self-monitoring. Consumers increasingly use mHealth solutions to track blood pressure, blood glucose, heart rate, physical activity, sleep, medication adherence, and other health metrics, and to manage chronic conditions and access healthcare services remotely. For example, Dexcom's G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system enables patients with diabetes to continuously monitor glucose levels via a wearable sensor and view real-time glucose data on a compatible smartphone, supporting day-to-day disease management and patient engagement. Similarly, OMRON connect allows users to transfer blood-pressure readings from compatible connected monitors to a smartphone app, where they can view trends and share data with healthcare professionals.

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Asia Pacific is expected to witness a considerable growth rate from 2026 to 2031.

By region, the mHealth solutions market is segmented into five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. This growth is driven by the rapid digitalization of healthcare, rising smartphone and internet penetration, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing adoption of mHealth applications, telehealth, wearables, and remote patient monitoring. India is a particularly important growth market, supported by the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), which is expanding digital health IDs, health records, healthcare-facility connectivity, and mobile health infrastructure. The official ABDM platform also reports more than 30.8 million ABHA app downloads. India's eSanjeevani national telemedicine service also enables patients to access doctors and specialists remotely via smartphones. In China, widespread smartphone adoption, internet hospitals, and expanding digital health platforms are accelerating online consultations and digitally enabled care, while Japan and South Korea are benefiting from advanced digital infrastructure and increasing demand for remote monitoring and chronic disease management. These developments are creating a strong ecosystem for the rapid adoption of mHealth apps, connected medical devices, wearables, and remote care services across Asia Pacific.

Key Players

Leading players in the mHealth Solutions companies include Oracle (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Omron Healthcare (Japan), Abbott (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Welldoc (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (US), Optum (US), GE HealthCare (US), and Resmed (US), among others. These companies have pursued strategies such as product launches, product updates, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence in the mHealth solutions market.

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mHealth Solutions Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The mHealth Solutions market is seeing increased investment, driven by growing adoption of remote patient monitoring, connected medical devices, mobile health applications, and digital chronic-care management. Investment is increasingly directed toward integrated platforms that combine connected devices, mobile applications, patient-generated health data, AI-driven analytics, and clinical services. In January 2025, Percipio Health raised USD 20 million in Series A funding to expand its smartphone-based population-health monitoring platform, which collects and analyzes health signals without dedicated medical monitoring devices. Sibel Health also raised USD 9 million in a Series C extension in 2025 to advance its remote patient-monitoring technology, while OMRON Healthcare invested in Tricog Health to expand AI-powered cardiac monitoring and hospital-to-home care solutions. These investments highlight the growing focus on continuous, connected, and home-based healthcare delivery.

Revenue Shift Context

The mHealth Solutions market is shifting from standalone mobile health applications to integrated, connected-care ecosystems that combine mobile apps, connected medical devices, remote monitoring, AI-enabled analytics, and digital health services. Growth is increasingly focused on solutions that enable continuous monitoring, chronic disease management, personalized health insights, and care delivery outside traditional healthcare settings. In December 2024, Oura raised USD 200 million in Series F funding to expand its connected health platform and health-monitoring capabilities. Its smart ring and mobile application enable continuous tracking of sleep, heart rate, activity, stress, and recovery, underscoring growing consumer demand for device-connected, personalized mHealth solutions.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the mHealth Solutions market is increasingly focused on strengthening remote patient monitoring, connected health platforms, digital disease management, and mobile health applications. Established healthcare and medical-device companies are acquiring digital-health capabilities to integrate connected devices with patient-facing apps, health data, and remote care services.

MHEALTH SOLUTIONS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description May 2025 Acquisition ResMed (US) VirtuOx (US) ResMed acquired VirtuOx, a software-enabled diagnostic testing provider that offers at-home and remote testing for sleep, respiratory, and cardiac conditions. The acquisition strengthens ResMed's virtual-care, home diagnostics, and connected patient-monitoring capabilities. April 2025 Acquisition Teladoc Health (US) UpLift (US) Teladoc acquired UpLift for USD 30 million, with up to USD 15 million in contingent consideration. UpLift provides technology-enabled virtual mental health therapy, psychiatry, and medication management services, expanding Teladoc's digital mental health offering. February 2025 Acquisition Teladoc Health (US) Catapult Health (US) Teladoc agreed to acquire Catapult Health for USD 65 million, with up to USD 5 million in earnout consideration. Catapult's virtual preventive-care platform connects members with clinicians and enrolls eligible patients in diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, and weight-management programs.

Company Revenue Share Details

The mHealth solutions market features established mHealth companies competing alongside specialized AI vendors. Medtronic, Abbott, Philips, Resmed, and Dexcom maintain strong positions through connected medical devices, mobile applications, remote monitoring capabilities, and digital care platforms. Philips, for example, combines connected patient-monitoring devices, mobile applications, HealthSuite cloud solutions, and remote monitoring capabilities. Philips reported USD 5,854 million in connected care revenue in FY2025, while Medtronic reported USD 3,127.3 million in Diabetes revenue in 2025, reflecting the scale of the leading mHealth platforms.

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Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Multiparameter, Glucose CGM, Wearables, EEG, EMG, ECG, ILR, MCT, Pulse Oximeter, Fetal, Neonatal, BP, Hemodynamic, Spirometer, Capnograph), End User (Hospital, ICU, ASC), & Region - Global Forecast to 2031

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