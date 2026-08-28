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PR Newswire
28.08.2026 16:30 Uhr
167 Leser
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From Dune Drive to Cold Drinks: BLUETTI Brings Outdoor Vehicle and RV Power Solutions to ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a global provider of clean energy solutions, is making its debut at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, showcasing its Vehicle Energy System and RV Solar System, both built for the seamless shift from road to camp, along with the Apex 300, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6.

In-Transit DC Fast Charging, Worry-Free Camp Power

BLUETTI's Vehicle Energy System combines Charger 1 with the Premium 100 V2 and Premium 200 V2 portable power stations, providing flexible power from the road to the campsite. Charger 1 delivers up to 560W of DC charging from a vehicle alternator, while the BLUETTI App enables real-time monitoring and charging control.

The Premium 100 V2 and Premium 200 V2 provide portable power for everyday outdoor needs and extended off-grid adventures, with capacities of 1,024Wh and 2,073.6Wh respectively and high-power output for a range of appliances.

Green RV Travel, Defying Off-Grid Challenges

BLUETTI's RV Solar System, built around the RV5 Power Hub, integrates solar charging, power conversion and energy management into one system, featuring a 5,000W inverter with up to 10,000W of surge power. It also provides up to 1,360W of DC output for onboard appliances and equipment.

The system supports expandable battery capacity of up to 123kWh with the Edock accessory, offering flexibility for RVs and larger off-grid applications.

Apex 300: High-Power Backup for Home and Outdoor Use

BLUETTI also showcases the Apex 300 Portable Power Station, designed for high-power backup and outdoor applications. With AC idle consumption of less than 20W, it combines high-power performance with efficient energy management.

As BLUETTI's first participation in ADIHEX, the showcase strengthens the company's engagement with the UAE and wider Middle East market, bringing flexible energy solutions from the road to the campsite and beyond.

Visit BLUETTI at ADIHEX 2026

Date: Aug. 28-Sept. 6, 2026
Venue: ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Hall: No. 10
Booth: 10-145

About BLUETTI

Since 2013, BLUETTI has been a technology pioneer in clean energy, delivering tailored power solutions across consumer, household, and commercial & industrial sectors. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, and a growing portfolio of patents, BLUETTI continually raises the standard for performance, safety, and sustainability in the industry, empowering over 3.5 million users across 120+ countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-dune-drive-to-cold-drinks-bluetti-brings-outdoor-vehicle-and-rv-power-solutions-to-adihex-2026-302862871.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.