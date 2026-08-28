Dental Sutures Market worth $0.37 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Delray Beach, Fla., Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Dental Sutures Market is projected to reach USD 0.37 billion by 2031 from USD 0.28 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

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Dental Sutures Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.28 billion

USD 0.28 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.37 billion

USD 0.37 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.2%

Dental Sutures Market Trends & Insights:

North America counted for the largest share of ~ 28-32% of the dental sutures market in 2025.

By type, the non-absorbable dental sutures are expected to register the highest CAGR of 6-7% in the market.

By material, synthetic dental sutures are expected to garner the highest share of 85-90% of the dental sutures market.

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Dental sutures play a vital role in wound closure and tissue approximation following dental and oral surgical procedures, including tooth extraction, periodontal surgery, dental implantology, bone grafting, and maxillofacial procedures. Driven by the increasing volume of dental surgeries and adoption of regenerative procedures, the market includes absorbable and non-absorbable sutures, synthetic and natural materials, monofilament and multifilament structures, and needle-suture systems.

Product innovation is driving the development of advanced suture materials, antibacterial and specialty sutures, improved needle designs, and suture configurations to enhance handling, tissue compatibility, and healing outcomes. Rising dental disease prevalence, increasing adoption of dental implants and periodontal procedures, and expanding access to dental care are supporting adoption across dental clinics, specialty dental centers, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and academic and research institutions.

The dental sutures market is further segmented based on the type, filament type, material, end user, and region.

By type, the dental sutures market is segmented into absorbable and non-absorbable dental sutures. Non-absorbable dental sutures accounted for a larger share of the market in 2025, supported by their ability to provide sustained wound support and maintain tensile strength throughout the critical healing period. This makes them particularly suitable for dental implant placement, periodontal flap surgery, ridge augmentation, bone grafting, and other procedures requiring prolonged tissue stabilization. Their use also allows clinicians to control the duration of wound closure and assess healing at the time of suture removal. The continued preference for widely used materials such as silk, nylon, polypropylene, and PTFE, combined with their broad availability across different sizes and needle configurations, further supports their strong adoption in dental, periodontal, implant, and oral and maxillofacial procedures.

By filament type, the dental sutures market is segmented into mono-filament and multi-filament dental sutures. Multi-filament dental sutures are expected to register the faster growth during the forecast period, supported by their favorable flexibility, handling characteristics, and knot security, which make them suitable for a broad range of dental and oral surgical procedures. Their widespread use in soft-tissue approximation, periodontal procedures, implant-related surgeries, and routine oral surgery is further supporting demand. The availability of absorbable and non-absorbable multi-filament options, along with coated and improved suture constructions designed to enhance tissue passage and handling, is also contributing to segment growth. However, the comparatively higher tendency of multi-filament sutures to retain plaque and microorganisms remains a key limitation, particularly in procedures requiring prolonged suture retention.

By end user, the dental sutures market is segmented into dental clinics & specialty dental centers, hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and academic & research institutions. Dental clinics & specialty dental centers accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025, largely because a substantial proportion of routine and specialized oral surgical procedures are performed in outpatient dental settings. The increasing establishment of implantology, periodontics, prosthodontics, and oral surgery practices has expanded the use of sutures for procedures ranging from simple extractions to complex soft- and hard-tissue reconstruction. Moreover, the shift toward office-based dental surgery, shorter procedure and recovery times, and the growing presence of organized dental chains and multidisciplinary specialty clinics are increasing procedure volumes within this segment. Greater availability of advanced dental surgical products through direct and distributor-based supply channels further supports suture consumption across dental clinics.

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Asia Pacific will exhibit the fastest growth rate in the dental sutures market during the forecast period.

The dental sutures market has been segmented into five key geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the dental sutures market during the forecast period, supported by the region's large patient base, increasing prevalence of periodontal disease and tooth loss, and rising volumes of tooth extraction, periodontal, implant, and other oral surgical procedures. Growth is further supported by the rapid expansion of private dental clinics and specialty dental centers, improving access to dental care, and increasing adoption of dental implants across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. In addition, rising dental expenditure, growing awareness of oral health, expansion of dental tourism in selected Southeast Asian countries, and the increasing presence of regional dental consumable manufacturers and distributors are strengthening the availability and adoption of dental sutures across Asia Pacific.

Key Players

Leading players in the Dental Sutures companies include Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK), DemeTECH Corporation (US), and Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (US).

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