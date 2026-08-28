GTA Holdings Berhad's Take-Off Gains Momentum with 22.16 Times Oversubscription

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / GTA Holdings Berhad ("GTA" or the "Company"), an investment holding company whose subsidiary is principally involved in the provision of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") related services specialising in helicopter and fixed-wing engines, their parts and components, has received a strong response from investors for its initial public offering ("IPO"), with the Malaysian public portion oversubscribed by 22.16 times ahead of its scheduled listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 8 September 2026.

(From Left) Dato' Azmi Mohd Ali, Independent Non-Executive Director of GTA Holdings Berhad; Datuk Dr. Yatimah Sarjiman, Independent Non-Executive Chairperson of GTA Holdings Berhad; Dato' Nonee Ashirin Dato' Mohd Radzi, Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of GTA Holdings Berhad

GTA's IPO of 329.0 million ordinary shares in GTA ("IPO Shares") consists of a public issue of 205.0 million new Shares ("Issue Shares") and an offer for sale of 124.0 million existing Shares involving:

1. Institutional offering of up to 251,519,100 IPO shares, representing approximately 19.48% of the enlarged issued share capital:-

127,519,100 Issue Shares, representing approximately 9.87% of the enlarged issued share capital, to institutional and selected investors; and 124,000,000 existing Shares, representing approximately 9.60% of the enlarged issued share capital, to institutional and selected investors.

2. Retail offering of 77,480,900 IPO shares, representing approximately 6.00% of the enlarged issued share capital:-

64,567,400 IPO shares, representing approximately 5.00% of the enlarged issued share capital, for application by the Malaysian public via balloting, of which 32,283,700 Issue Shares are set aside for Bumiputera investors and 32,283,700 Issue Shares are set aside for non-Bumiputera investors; and 12,913,500 IPO shares, representing approximately 1.00% of the enlarged issued share capital, reserved for application by eligible directors and employees under the Pink Form Allocation.

GTA received a total of 13,797 applications for 1,495,291,500 Issue Shares, with an application value of approximately RM523.35 million from the Malaysian public, representing an overall oversubscription rate of 22.16 times. For the Bumiputera portion, a total of 8,450 applications for 972,948,700 Issue Shares were received, representing an oversubscription rate of 29.14 times. For the non-Bumiputera portion, a total of 5,347 applications for 522,342,800 Issue Shares were received, representing an oversubscription rate of 15.18 times.

The 12,913,500 Issue Shares made available for application by the eligible directors and employees under the Pink Form Allocation were fully subscribed. Under the institutional offering of 251,519,100 IPO Shares, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad ("HLIB"), being the Sole Placement Agent, has confirmed that all shares allocated via private placement to institutional and selected investors have been placed out.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GTA Holdings Berhad, Dato' Nonee Ashirin binti Dato' Mohd Radzi, said, "We are deeply encouraged by the strong response to our IPO, reflecting investors' confidence in GTA's technical capabilities, specialised position and long-term growth strategy. As we prepare for our listing on the ACE Market, our focus remains firmly on executing the strategic initiatives outlined in our prospectus, including establishing a new operating facility, expanding our aviation support capabilities and pursuing targeted regional opportunities. With our strong foundation, technical expertise and trusted industry relationships, we are well positioned to strengthen our regional presence, create sustainable value and contribute to Malaysia's aviation and aerospace ecosystem."

Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, Ms. Lee Jim Leng, highlighted, "The positive response to GTA's IPO reflects the market's recognition of the Company's specialised position within Malaysia's aviation support industry, as well as its technical depth and future growth potential. We are pleased to support GTA in this important milestone."

The positive response to GTA's IPO comes as Malaysia continues to strengthen its position within the regional aviation and aerospace industry. GTA believes increasing demand for aviation support services, technical capability development and industry collaboration will continue to create opportunities for specialised aerospace support players.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter and Sole Placement Agent. GTA Holdings Berhad is scheduled to make its debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities on 8 September 2026.

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About GTA Holdings Berhad ("GTA")

GTA Holdings Berhad is an investment holding company, while its wholly-owned subsidiary is a specialised aviation support company in Malaysia, principally involved in the provision of related MRO services specialising in helicopter and fixed-wing engines, their parts and components. Operating from the Helicopter Centre at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, its subsidiary serves customers in regulated and mission-critical segments of the aviation industry, including aviation operators, MRO-related customers and defence-linked end markets. Backed by its technical know-how, industry experience and OEM-linked relationships within the aviation ecosystem, its subsidiary is focused on strengthening its capabilities and expanding its presence in the broader aerospace services market.

For more information, visit https://www.gtaholdings.com.my/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of GTA Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: GTA Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/gta-holdings-berhads-take-off-gains-momentum-with-22.16-times-oversubscriptio-1213876