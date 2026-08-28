EQS-News: Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Naturally Amish Brings on Foundational Strategic Investor to Help Build the Company



28.08.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

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ANGOLA, INDIANA - August 28, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC: SMEV), operating as Naturally Amish, announced today that Menno Wagler, founder of Wagler & Associates, has become a Foundational Strategic investor in the Company and is expected to play a significant advisory role as Naturally Amish continues building its agricultural, livestock, food production, retail, development and infrastructure initiatives. Menno Wagler Brings Nearly Four Decades of Agricultural, Construction and Development Experience - Along With a Unique Understanding of Both Amish Culture and the Business World For Naturally Amish, Wagler brings something the Company believes is particularly valuable: a lifetime of firsthand experience inside the Amish agricultural community combined with nearly four decades of experience in construction, development and the broader business world. Wagler was born and raised in an Amish family of eleven, where agriculture was not simply an industry - it was a way of life. As a young boy, Menno and his brothers milked cows and worked around the family farm, giving him an early understanding of the work ethic, discipline, agricultural knowledge and values that remain deeply rooted throughout Amish farming communities today. Those early experiences ultimately became the foundation for a career that would take Wagler from working within the agricultural community to developing and managing increasingly sophisticated agricultural and commercial construction projects throughout the Midwest. Over the decades, Menno has founded multiple companies, including Wagler & Associates which was formed in the early 2000s and Menno, via his company Renovation Inc., has specialized in agricultural construction for three decades, while Wagler's overall involvement in construction, agriculture and project development spans nearly four decades. Today, Wagler & Associates has grown into a substantial design-build and construction management organization with more than 30 employees whose experience includes construction management, design, skilled trades and project development. The company has worked throughout the Midwest on projects involving dairy and cattle facilities, poultry operations, agricultural storage, commercial buildings, research and development facilities, processing infrastructure and manure-management systems. Wagler's experience extends beyond simply constructing buildings. Over the years, he has participated in projects from the initial planning and development stages through construction, management and eventual sale or disposition of properties and projects. As a licensed real estate managing broker, Wagler also brings experience involving property development, transactions, asset management and with extensive expertise working at the federal, state and local permitting. Among Wagler & Associates' areas of experience are: Dairy & Cattle Rotary parlors

Robotic milking facilities

Cow housing

Young-stock facilities Commercial Development Office facilities

Retail development

Educational facilities Development & Management Property development

Property management

Research and development facilities

Agricultural infrastructure

Manure-management facilities and systems Naturally Amish believes Wagler's background makes him uniquely positioned to help the Company accomplish one of its most important long-term objectives: creating a trusted bridge between Amish agricultural communities and the broader commercial and investment marketplace. Menno Wagler stated, "I grew up in the Amish community. My brother and I milked cows when we were kids, and later my brother-in-law and I owned a dairy with 1,000 acres; agriculture was part of our everyday life. I understand where these farmers come from, how they think, how hard they work and how important trust and relationships are within the community." Wagler continued, "At the same time, I have spent nearly 40 years building businesses, developing projects, working with customers, lenders, developers and professionals outside of the Amish community. That gives me the ability to understand both worlds, and I believe that perspective can be extremely valuable to Naturally Amish." Noah Wagler, CEO of Naturally Amish and SMEV, commented, "Menno brings much more to Naturally Amish than capital. His story is really representative of what Naturally Amish is trying to accomplish. He grew up inside the Amish community, worked on the farm as a child and understands agriculture firsthand, but he also went out and built a formidable construction and development company." According to Noah Wagler, one of the opportunities he sees is Menno helping Naturally Amish introduce the capabilities of Amish agricultural communities to Wall Street markets and investors that may have had very little direct exposure to them. Menno stated, "There are tremendous capabilities within the Amish communities - agriculture, livestock, food production, construction, craftsmanship, land development and sustainability. However, there has historically been a gap between those communities and the larger commercial marketplace. I believe Naturally Amish has an opportunity to build that bridge while respecting the culture and values that make these communities unique." Wagler said his involvement is intended to extend well beyond his financial investment: "I plan to be a strategic investor and an active resource to Naturally Amish going forward. I want to help management evaluate opportunities, prioritize projects and make sure capital is being deployed into areas where we believe it can have the greatest impact." Bridging Amish Agriculture and Wall Street Management believes one of Wagler's most important contributions may be his ability to help Naturally Amish communicate effectively with two very different constituencies: the Amish agricultural communities that may provide products, knowledge, resources and business opportunities to the platform, and the shareholders and investment community supporting SMEV as a publicly traded company. Wagler commented, "I understand both worlds because I was born into Amish culture and have spent my adult life working in the broader business world. Naturally Amish has to respect both sides. We need to communicate with the Amish communities in a way that preserves their values and trust, while also providing public-market investors with the transparency, accountability and business discipline they expect from a public company." He continued, "My goal is to help Naturally Amish make that transition seamlessly. We can preserve the integrity and values of the Amish community while building a professionally managed organization capable of operating on a much larger scale. I believe bringing those two worlds together is one of the most exciting opportunities in front of the Company." Naturally Amish believes Wagler's involvement represents an important step toward establishing the financial, operational, construction and agricultural foundation necessary to execute its broader strategy. Noah Wagler continued, "Menno understands the people, the culture and the agricultural side of what we are building, while also understanding development, finance, construction and business. We believe he can play an important role in helping Naturally Amish maintain the trust of the Amish communities while explaining the enormous capabilities of those communities to shareholders, investors and the broader marketplace." Strategic Investment Strengthens Shareholder Position As part of his ongoing strategic investment in the Company, Wagler has agreed to acquire 100% equity for his $450,000 investment at $0.015 per share, a price materially above the Company's recent market trading price. This transaction represents a significant commitment to the Company and reflects Wagler's continued confidence in its long-term potential. In addition, as part of his second investment, Wagler successfully negotiated with the Company's noteholders and acquired the outstanding convertible debt, a strategic transaction designed to protect the interests of the Company's shareholders and provide greater stability as the Company moves forward. These transactions reflect Menno Wagler's continued confidence in the Company's long-term potential and his commitment to strengthening its capital structure while protecting and creating value for existing shareholders. Management believes the structure demonstrates Menno's long-term approach to his investment and his intention to participate in building the underlying business rather than focusing solely on short-term market fluctuations. Menno Wagler stated, "I am looking at Naturally Amish from a long-term business perspective. I believe the value I can contribute through my agricultural background, construction experience, development experience and relationships can help the Company build something meaningful. My focus is on helping create long-term operating value for the Company and its shareholders." The Company now has additional capital available to begin advancing several previously identified priorities. Management intends to deploy capital deliberately as it evaluates acquisitions, agricultural projects, infrastructure, retail opportunities and other initiatives that fit within the Naturally Amish business model. Naturally Amish expects to provide shareholders with additional updates as individual projects, acquisitions, construction initiatives and operating priorities move forward. About Menno Wagler & his Corporations Menno founded Renovations, Inc. by Wagler in 1989. In the early 2000s, he founded Wagler & Associates, a Midwest-based construction, design-build and construction management company with extensive experience in agricultural and commercial projects. His other companies include IRE LLC., which stands for Investment Real Estate, and other corporations. With more than 30 employees, Wagler & Associates, now led by his son Leon Wagler, has worked across dairy, cattle, poultry, agricultural storage, commercial development, research facilities and manure-management infrastructure. Founder and Entrepreneur Menno Wagler has been involved in agriculture, construction and project development for nearly four decades and brings experience ranging from agricultural operations and construction to real estate brokerage, property development and project management. About Naturally Amish Naturally Amish is developing a vertically integrated agricultural and consumer platform designed to connect the experience, values, agricultural production and craftsmanship of Amish farming communities with broader consumer and commercial markets. The Company is evaluating and developing opportunities involving livestock, food production, direct-to-consumer products, retail, agricultural technology, sustainability, infrastructure, real estate development and related agricultural businesses. Naturally Amish seeks to combine generations of Amish agricultural knowledge and craftsmanship with modern business infrastructure, technology, distribution and access to larger commercial markets. About Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC: SMEV) is the publicly traded company through which Naturally Amish is developing its growing portfolio of agricultural, consumer, retail, development and sustainability-related business opportunities. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's anticipated business activities, strategic initiatives, investments, use of capital, acquisitions, development projects, expansion plans and future operating performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Contact:

Bryan Wilkinson

bryan@smevco.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc.





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