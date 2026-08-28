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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 17:22 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding LP: Notice of Interim Payment

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF:

EUR 225,000,000 FIXED RATE TO CMS-LINKED GUARANTEED NON-VOTING, NON-CUMULATIVE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SECURITIES ("LP I Securities")

ISSUER: LEHMAN BROTHERS UK CAPITAL FUNDING LP ("LP I")

ISIN: XS0215349XXX

LIQUIDATION OF LB GP NO.1 LTD ("the Company") AND IMPLICATIONS FOR HOLDERS OF LP I SECURITIES

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SUBJECT SECURITIES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO EXPEDITE THE RE-TRANSMITTAL TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES IN A TIMELY MANNER.

Your attention is drawn to the formal notice contained in the PDF link below concerning the Company, LP I and the LP I Securities. In order to view the formal notice, it is recommended that you copy and paste the link into your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6723S_1-2026-8-28.pdf

If you have any difficulties in opening the link, please contact Samantha Hawkins at RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP by e-mail: Samantha.Hawkins@rsmuk.com.

Dated: 28 August 2026

This notice is given by

Matthew Haw
RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP
as Joint Liquidator of LB GP No.1 Ltd

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.