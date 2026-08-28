Tyler Plack Named Chief Executive Officer of South River Mortgage

Longtime President and founding employee to lead SRM's next phase of growth, innovation, and technology-driven transformation

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / South River Mortgage (SRM), a top-five lender in reverse mortgage origination, today announced that its Board of Directors has promoted Tyler Plack, the company's current President, to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Tyler joined SRM as a founding employee when the company was established in 2017 and has served as President for seven years. In that time, he has played a central role in shaping SRM's growth, operations, technology, and product strategy; helping the company evolve from a reverse mortgage brokerage into a full-fledged lender with the launch of its proprietary reverse mortgage product, HomeForLife. Under his leadership, SRM has grown into a significant participant in the reverse mortgage market.

Technology has been a central focus of Tyler's leadership. Early in his tenure, he created an internal customer relationship management platform still in use today that continues to evolve around the unique operational needs of the reverse mortgage industry.

Building on that track record of developing software solutions to organizational problems, Tyler built ReversePilot, which functions as an end-to-end loan origination software available to other HECM and proprietary reverse mortgage lenders. The software helps lenders navigate the unique workflow challenges of nontraditional mortgage products.

"Tyler has been the driving force behind so much of what South River Mortgage has become," said Jim Plack. "There's no one better suited to lead this company into its next chapter."

SRM will continue to operate under its existing leadership team, with Tyler Plack now guiding the company's overall strategy and growth as CEO. Jim Plack is retiring as CEO but will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

About South River Mortgage

South River Mortgage (SRM) is a top-five lender in reverse mortgage origination, empowering homeowners to secure the retirement they deserve. SRM specializes in Home Equity Conversion Mortgages and proprietary reverse mortgage solutions, operating in 39 states nationwide.

1750 Forest Drive, Suite 195 Annapolis, MD 21401. Toll free number 1-844-230-6679. Company NMLS ID 1854524.

For more information, please visit our website SouthRiverMortgage.com/about

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SOURCE: South River Mortgage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tyler-plack-named-chief-executive-officer-of-south-river-mortgage-1213903