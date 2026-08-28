Rezolve AI PLC: Rezolve Ai and Tech Mahindra Forge Global Alliance to Bring Agentic Commerce to Enterprise Scale

Alliance opens a powerful enterprise route to market through Tech Mahindra's 1,100+ clients, 146,000+ professionals and operations across 90 countries





NEW YORK and PUNE, India, Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in agentic commerce and AI-powered retail infrastructure and Tech Mahindra Limited (NSE: TECHM), a leading global Provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries today announced a global strategic alliance to accelerate the deployment of agentic commerce across large enterprises worldwide.

The alliance combines Rezolve Ai's purpose-built agentic commerce technology with Tech Mahindra's global consulting, systems-integration and delivery engine. Together, the companies intend to give enterprises a single path from use-case design and integration to live, production-scale deployment - moving AI beyond pilots and customer-service chatbots into secure experiences that understand intent, recommend products and complete transactions.

Under the alliance, Rezolve Ai and Tech Mahindra will collaborate on the design, development and deployment of AI-powered commerce solutions for retail, consumer goods, financial services and other transaction-intensive industries. Rezolve Ai's Brain Suite will provide the commerce intelligence and transaction layer, while Tech Mahindra will bring industry expertise, enterprise integration, cloud and data capabilities and global delivery.

Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai, said:

"Tech Mahindra brings what every enterprise AI company needs to scale: trusted enterprise relationships, deep industry expertise and the ability to put complex technology into production across the globe. With more than 1,100 clients, 146,000 professionals and a retail operation already touching hundreds of millions of consumers and transactions, Tech Mahindra gives Rezolve Ai a route to market of exceptional scale. This alliance has the potential to turn our technology leadership in agentic commerce into a significant global distribution and growth engine."

"Enterprises are ready to move from AI that answers questions to AI that delivers measurable outcomes and completes real work," said, Harshul Asnani, President and Head - Europe Business, Tech Mahindra. "Rezolve Ai's purpose-built commerce stack, combined with Tech Mahindra's consulting, engineering and global delivery capabilities, gives clients a practical route from intent to transaction - securely, accurately and at enterprise scale. Together, we aim to help businesses convert AI innovation into revenue, loyalty and better customer experiences."

From AI Conversation to Commercial Transaction

Rezolve Ai's Brain Suite is built for this transition. Brain Commerce provides the intelligence and engagement layer for conversational, contextual and multimodal product discovery and personalization. Brain Checkout supports secure, merchant-controlled transactions initiated by consumers or AI agents. These capabilities are powered by brainpowa, Rezolve Ai's proprietary family of commerce-tuned AI models, engineered to minimize hallucination and maintain data integrity in high-volume enterprise environments.

TraceWare and Auditable AI add transparency and accountability across agentic workflows, while Rezolve Ai's distributed database technology provides trusted, real-time data infrastructure for AI agents and enterprise applications. Paired with Tech Mahindra's global delivery platform, the combined proposition is designed to take enterprises from intelligent product discovery and customer engagement through to checkout and auditable agent-led transactions - embedded within existing commerce and customer-engagement environments.

Together, Rezolve Ai and Tech Mahindra intend to help enterprises modernize commerce around an intent-driven model in which AI can understand what a customer wants, identify and evaluate relevant products, guide purchasing decisions and securely complete transactions at global scale.

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan

Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology. Its Brain Suite platform helps retailers, brands and financial institutions transform how consumers search, engage and transact across digital channels.

Rezolve Ai's proprietary brainpowa models are purpose-built for commerce, while TraceWare and Auditable AI provide transparency and accountability across agentic AI workflows. Its proprietary distributed database platform provides trusted, real-time data infrastructure for AI agents and enterprise applications. Together, these technologies enable enterprises to deploy AI that can engage customers, understand intent, support transactions and operate safely at scale.

Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading global enterprises to power the future of commerce through AI that sells.

Learn more at www.rezolve.com

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM, BSE: 532755) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 146,000+ professionals across 90 countries, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies.

For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please email: media.relations@techmahindra.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believe," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated scope, implementation, benefits and expansion of the alliance; the parties' ability to identify, pursue, win and deploy joint client opportunities; enterprise adoption; the timing and scale of potential deployments; product capabilities; and the alliance's potential contribution to Rezolve Ai's revenue, growth and market position. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Readers should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Rezolve Ai's Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rezolve Ai cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.