REV Exploration Corp.: 3D Seismic Defines Multiple High-Priority Helium Drill Targets at Montana West Butte Project

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. ("REV" or the "Company") (TSXV: REVX; OTCID: REVFF) is pleased to announce that ongoing interpretation of the Company's recently completed high-resolution 3D seismic survey at its West Butte Helium Project in Toole County, Montana, has identified several high-priority drilling targets across multiple prospective reservoir horizons, significantly upgrading the project in terms of both potential and drill readiness.

Highlights

The 3D dataset provides enhanced definition of structural geometry and fault architecture, as well as reservoir position and indication of closure. This materially improves REV's ability to identify drilling locations with the best potential;

Seismic interpretation indicates multiple structural closures and prospective trapping configurations across the West Butte survey area;

Targets include stacked Devonian Beaverhill Lake reservoir sections and deeper Basal Sandstone intervals lying directly upon the Precambrian basement complex.



Mr. Jordan Potts, REV CEO, commented: "3D seismic data provides strong support for a new Montana Helium discovery at West Butte at a time when Helium supply is tight. While bringing Helium to market is our key focus, this Montana corridor also has underexplored Natural Hydrogen potential. The same team that has carried out MAX Power's successful exploration program in Saskatchewan, leading to the Lawson Discovery of both Natural Hydrogen and Helium, is handling interpretation and execution of West Butte."

Multi-Zone Helium Opportunity

The ongoing interpretation of the 3D seismic, with the addition of geological information derived from the technical team's understanding of the Helium system of southeast Alberta along and near the Montana border, strengthens REV's conclusion that West Butte presents a multi-zone Helium exploration opportunity, with individual drilling locations capable of testing multiple prospective reservoir intervals within a single wellbore. The targets occur within a regional geological setting characterized by older, deep-seated basement structures, fault-controlled migration pathways and multiple porous reservoir intervals - key geological elements of a conventional Helium accumulation.

Stacked Reservoir Potential

A key feature emerging from the ongoing West Butte interpretation is the presence of multiple prospective reservoir horizons vertically stacked within the same structural setting. Comparable Devonian and Cambrian reservoirs exist elsewhere in the regional Northern Great Plains Helium Fairway that extends from southern Alberta, through REV's Aden Dome Helium prospect, and into northern Montana. Helium pools within the fairway have historically demonstrated the ability to host Helium-bearing gas, rich in nitrogen, at commercially significant concentrations and strong flow rates.

Results from adjacent and regional properties are not necessarily indicative of results that may be obtained at West Butte and there is no certainty that the Company will discover Helium in similar concentrations, flow rates, or quantities. Nevertheless, demonstrated Helium-bearing Devonian and Cambrian "Basal Sand" reservoirs elsewhere in the fairway provide meaningful technical support for the geological play concepts being evaluated by REV.





From Seismic to the Drill Bit

With seismic acquisition complete, interpretation well advanced and multiple drilling opportunities identified, REV is transitioning West Butte from geophysical exploration to the defining stage of the program - drilling and testing the subsurface. The Company looks forward to providing additional details near-term on final target selection, licensing and drilling plans as the West Butte program advances.

REV selected West Butte based on its interpretation of the regional Helium Fairway, especially Helium-targeted exploratory wells in southern Alberta, available geological information concerning the Sweetgrass area of Northern Montana, and the property's position within a structurally complex larger Sweetgrass Alkaline Intrusive Complex. The proprietary 3D seismic dataset has now advanced the project from regional geological interpretation to the definition and ranking of specific subsurface targets for initial near-term drilling upon receipt of the required Montana well licences.

REV's technical team is finalizing drill target selection and expects to advance the selected location(s) into the Montana well-licensing process. The objective is to select the location(s) offering the strongest integration of structural closure, stratigraphic position and stacked reservoir potential, and then directly test the West Butte Helium system with the drill bit and state-of-the-art gas monitoring equipment.

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors focused on America's Northern Great Plains and southernmost Alberta along the Montana border. The Company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 16,000 acres, in addition to a series of PNG leases in Alberta along the Alberta-Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome Project. REV also owns 6 million shares of MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF) and 12.4 million shares of Major Gold Corp., a private company that is pursuing a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Unit 220 - 1060 Manhattan Dr.

Kelowna, BC

V1Y 9X9

Tel: 604-682-7970

info@revexploration.com

REVexploration.com

Jordan Potts, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

info@revexploration.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned drilling, exploration and technical evaluation activities; the geological potential of the Company's properties; the anticipated sequencing and timing of drilling in Montana and elsewhere across the Company's landholdings; the Company's expectations regarding well licensing and permitting in Montana, the proposed listing of Major Gold Corp. on the TSX Venture Exchange; and the Company's future business strategy and objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations and reasonable assumptions as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the availability of technical personnel and service providers; the accuracy and reliability of geological, geophysical and other technical information; the Company's ability to obtain required permits and financing on reasonable terms if required; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to mineral and natural gas exploration and development, including the risk that exploration or drilling results may not confirm geological interpretations or expectations; the speculative nature of early-stage exploration properties; permitting, land tenure, environmental compliance, regulatory and community relations risks; commodity price volatility; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; access to capital; dilution; reliance on key personnel and third-party consultants; and general economic, market, political and social uncertainties. Investors should review the risk factors and other disclosure contained in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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