Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCID: GLUC) Appoints Consumer Products Industry Veteran John Duffy as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Growth, Elevate Brand Leadership, and Maximize Long-Term Shareholder Value

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCID: GLUC) ("Glucose Health" or the "Company"), a consumer health company dedicated to helping people manage both metabolic wellness and blood sugar maintenance through its two science-backed nutrition products Fiber-Up and GlucoDown, today announced the appointment of John Duffy as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Duffy will begin his executive duties, as CEO, on September 1, 2026. As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Duffy will also hold a seat on the Glucose Health's Board of Directors.

Current CEO Mark Schaftlein will remain on the Glucose Health Inc. Board of Directors and has agreed to serve as a consultant to the company.

Mr. Duffy has more than two decades of senior leadership experience at The Coca-Cola Company (KO), one of the world's most recognized consumer brands. During his distinguished 22-year career with Coca-Cola, he held several executive positions, including Vice President of National Sales, a role he assumed in 2012 after serving as Vice President of Sales, Strategic Partnerships beginning in 2008. His leadership journey with Coca-Cola began in 1996 through Coca-Cola Enterprises, where he advanced through multiple leadership roles overseeing sales growth, strategic partnerships, and national distribution. Mr. Duffy has a strong academic foundation, holding a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and an MBA from Suffolk University's Sawyer Business School in Boston.

"We are honored to welcome John Duffy as our new Chief Executive Officer," said Gerry David, Chairman of Glucose Health's Strategic Board of Advisors. "John's exceptional leadership experience and deep understanding of the consumer packaged goods industry makes him uniquely qualified to lead Glucose Health into its next phase of growth. His extensive background at Coca-Cola provides invaluable expertise in brand building, commercial execution, and strategic expansion. Equally important, John shares our vision for Glucose Health's innovative product portfolio and brings the operational discipline and strategic perspective needed to execute our long-term growth and turnaround strategy."

Glucose Health Board member Chris Jemapete emphasized that the Company's GlucoDown and Fiber-Up soluble fiber products are designed to complement-not replace-GLP-1 therapies.

"Our products are intended to help consumers maximize and sustain the benefits of their overall wellness journey," Mr. Jemapete said. "The clinically studied soluble fiber used in our formulations has been shown to support healthy blood sugar management by helping reduce post-meal glucose spikes. In addition, soluble fiber supports digestive health, promotes healthy metabolism, and contributes to overall metabolic wellness. GlucoDown and Fiber-Up are designed to work alongside healthy lifestyle choices and physician-directed treatment plans-not as substitutes, but as valuable nutritional complements."

"With John Duffy's appointment, Glucose Health believes it is well positioned to accelerate growth, expand market awareness, strengthen strategic partnerships, and capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for evidence-based nutritional products that support healthy blood sugar management, digestive wellness, and long-term metabolic health."

Board member Edmund Burke emphasized the strong consumer response the Company's products have received in the marketplace.

"Customer feedback continues to validate both the quality and effectiveness of our products," Burke said. "Our caffeine-free GlucoDown tea products consistently earn above average customer ratings exceeding four out of five stars on Amazon. Likewise, our GlucoDown water enhanced products have received similarly strong ratings for both taste and convenience. This level of consumer satisfaction reinforces our confidence in the strength of our brand as we continue to expand our presence in the growing health and wellness market."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Duffy said:

"Throughout my career, I have closely followed the rapidly expanding health and wellness sector, both in the United States and globally. Consumers are increasingly embracing GLP-1 therapies as part of a broader commitment to healthier lifestyles, weight management, appetite control, and improved metabolic health. At Glucose Health, we believe long-term wellness extends beyond medication alone. Our mission is to provide consumers with convenient, affordable and superior tasting nutritional solutions that complement these therapies and help them maintain the healthy habits and progress they have worked hard to achieve."

"It is an honor to join Glucose Health at such an exciting point in the Company's evolution," said Mr. Duffy. "The Company has developed a differentiated portfolio of science-backed products addressing one of today's most important health challenges. I look forward to working with our talented team to expand our market presence, build a category-leading consumer brand, and deliver sustainable growth for our customers, retail partners, and shareholders."

About Glucose Health, Inc.

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) is a consumer health and wellness company focused on developing and marketing innovative nutritional products designed to support healthy blood sugar management and metabolic health. The Company's flagship product, GlucoDown, is a soluble fiber-based beverage formulated to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding future sales growth, retail expansion, consumer demand, and market opportunities related to GLP-1 therapies. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various risks and uncertainties. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings for additional information regarding factors that may affect future results.

Contact:

Investor Relations

info@glucosehealthinc.com

www.glucodown.com

www.fiberup.com

OTCID: GLUC

Source: Glucose Health, Inc.