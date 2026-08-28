Critical Metals Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of European Lithium

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) ("Critical Metals Corp" or the "Company"), a leading critical minerals exploration and mining company, today provided an update on its proposed acquisition of European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) ("European Lithium").

Under the proposed transaction, Critical Metals Corp would acquire 100% of the issued share capital of European Lithium and all of European Lithium's listed options by way of Court-approved schemes of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), comprising a scheme between European Lithium and its shareholders (the "Share Scheme") and a scheme between European Lithium and the holders of its listed options (ASX: EUROC) (the "Option Scheme", and together with the Share Scheme, the "Schemes").

Lodgement of the Scheme Booklet

European Lithium has confirmed that on August 26, 2026, a draft copy of the explanatory statement in connection with the Schemes (the "Scheme Booklet") was lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) for its review. The Scheme Booklet will provide European Lithium securityholders with important information relating to the Schemes.

First Court Hearing

The first court hearing is scheduled for 9:15am (AWST) on Tuesday, September 15, 2026. At that hearing, European Lithium will seek orders from the Supreme Court of Western Australia (the "Court") for the convening of separate meetings of European Lithium shareholders and optionholders at which they will consider and vote on the Schemes (the "Scheme Meetings"), and approving the dispatch of the Scheme Booklet to European Lithium securityholders.

Scheme Meetings and Implementation

Subject to the orders of the Court, the Scheme Meetings will take place in mid-October 2026. European Lithium also intends to convene a general meeting of its shareholders to consider resolutions in connection with the Schemes, to be held immediately before the Scheme Meetings on the same day. Details of the general meeting will be set out in the Scheme Booklet.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver (where applicable) of the remaining conditions precedent, including the requisite approvals of European Lithium shareholders and optionholders and the approval of the Court, the Schemes are expected to be implemented in early November 2026.

Mike Hanson, board director of Critical Metals Corp who leads the Special Committee responsible for this transaction, commented:

"Lodgement of the Scheme Booklet with ASIC is an important step forward and reflects the steady progress both companies are making toward completion. We look forward to the Court process and to bringing European Lithium and its assets fully into the CRML group."

The dates referred to in this announcement are indicative only and are subject to, among other things, the Court approval process. Further details regarding the anticipated timetable for the Schemes will be included in the Scheme Booklet dispatched to European Lithium securityholders, and any changes will be announced by European Lithium on the ASX.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next-generation technologies for Europe and its Western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including with respect to the proposed acquisition of European Lithium and the anticipated timetable for and implementation of the Schemes. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "designed to" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com