Citaglobal Berhad: Citaglobal Records RM25.2 Million PATMI in FP2026, Surpassing FY2024

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / Citaglobal Berhad ("Citaglobal" or the "Group"), a Bumiputera-controlled infrastructure platform with businesses spanning energy, environment, connectivity and civil engineering, recorded Profit After Tax and Minority Interests ("PATMI") of RM25.2 million on revenue of RM606.2 million for the 18-month financial period ended 30 June 2026 ("FP2026").

Citaglobal's FP2026 PATMI of RM25.2 million exceeded the RM14.8 million recorded in FY2024. On a simple annualised basis, this equates to approximately RM16.8 million, around 13% ahead of FY2024, reflecting continued earnings delivery from the Group's established businesses.

Basic earnings per share for FP2026 stood at 5.60 sen.

The performance was driven primarily by the Civil Engineering & Construction ("CEC") and Property segments, which remain the Group's key earnings engines, alongside revenue contributions from Telecommunications, Energy and Manufacturing.

The CEC segment remained Citaglobal's largest revenue contributor, generating RM292.1 million, or approximately 48.2% of total Group revenue during FP2026. The Property segment contributed RM129.3 million, while Telecommunications activities generated approximately RM65.4 million as the Group continued to expand its digital infrastructure footprint. Energy and Manufacturing contributed RM62.1 million and RM56.0 million, respectively.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2026 ("Q6 FP2026"), the Group recorded revenue of RM214.2 million, more than three times the RM67.0 million recorded in the preceding quarter, led by the Property and CEC segments, which contributed RM107.4 million and RM55.5 million, respectively. Telecommunications contributed approximately RM31.7 million, while Energy and Manufacturing each contributed RM8.8 million.

The Group recorded PATMI of RM7.3 million for Q6 FP2026.

Clear focus on earnings growth

Tan Sri Dato' Sri (Dr.) Mohamad Norza Zakaria, Executive Chairman and President of Citaglobal

Tan Sri Dato' Sri (Dr.) Mohamad Norza Zakaria, Executive Chairman and President of Citaglobal, said:

"Delivering RM25.2 million in PATMI for FP2026, ahead of FY2024, is a meaningful result for Citaglobal, and it shows that our strategy and execution are translating into earnings we can build on."

"CEC and Property remain the foundation of our earnings, and our immediate priority is to execute the RM1.4 billion order book we already hold, converting awarded work into revenue, earnings and cash flow on schedule."

"At the same time, we are building beyond our existing earnings base. We are deliberately developing our New Energy platform, including renewable energy and Bio-CNG opportunities, with the objective of creating a larger contribution from recurring and more predictable income over time."

"Our ambition is clear - to build Citaglobal into a stronger, more diversified and resilient infrastructure platform, combining the earnings strength of our established businesses today with a growing portfolio of recurring-income opportunities for the future."

RM1.4 billion order book provides earnings visibility

As at 30 June 2026, Citaglobal had an outstanding order book of approximately RM1.4 billion, providing medium-term earnings visibility.

During Q6 FP2026, the Group also secured a RM37.8 million subcontract under the Penang Mutiara LRT project, further strengthening its infrastructure project portfolio and reinforcing its position in Malaysia's growing infrastructure development landscape.

Building the next growth platform

Beyond its established construction and property businesses, Citaglobal continues to advance strategic initiatives across its New Energy, Telecommunications and Environment divisions.

These include renewable energy developments, Bio-CNG projects, digital connectivity infrastructure and other initiatives aligned with the Group's objective of progressively increasing its contribution from recurring-income businesses.

The Group views the development of these businesses as an important component of its longer-term strategy, complementing its existing project-based earnings with businesses capable of generating more sustainable and recurring revenue streams.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Citaglobal remains cautiously optimistic on its prospects, supported by its sizeable order book, continued infrastructure investment and opportunities arising from Malaysia's energy transition agenda.

The Group remains focused on disciplined project execution, earnings growth, prudent capital allocation and the development of recurring-income businesses, particularly through its New Energy platform.

With FP2026 PATMI ahead of FY2024, an outstanding order book of RM1.4 billion, total assets exceeding RM1 billion and net assets per share of RM1.02, Citaglobal enters the new financial year with a stronger base for execution and growth.

The Group's focus remains clear: to execute its existing opportunities, strengthen its earnings base and progressively build Citaglobal into a diversified infrastructure platform with a greater contribution from sustainable and recurring income.

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About Citaglobal Berhad

Citaglobal Berhad ("Citaglobal" or the "Group") is a Bumiputera-controlled, publicly listed infrastructure platform operating across the energy, environment, and connectivity sectors, aligned with Malaysia's national development priorities. The Group's core platforms include Civil Engineering and Construction (CEC Division), Green Energy Infrastructure and Power Generation (New Energy Division), Waste and Environmental Management (Environment Division), and Digital and Connectivity Infrastructure (Telecommunication Division). Citaglobal provides end-to-end project lifecycle capabilities, from design and engineering to implementation. With a forward-looking portfolio, the Group is strategically positioned to participate in Malaysia's energy transition, digital infrastructure expansion, and sustainable economic growth.

For more information, visit https://citaglobal.my/

Issued by: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Citaglobal Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Citaglobal Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/citaglobal-records-rm25.2-million-patmi-in-fp2026-surpassing-fy2024-1213911