Fort Technology Inc: Fort Technology Announces AGSM Results

Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTT; TSXV: FORT) ("Fort" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGSM") held yesterday in person at 10:00 am (Pacific Time).

Annual General and Special Meeting Results

A total of 10,582,663 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented at the AGSM, representing 70.98% of the votes attached to all outstanding Common Shares as at the record date. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular (the "Circular") dated July 22, 2026, were approved.

Item 1. Number of Directors

The number of directors was set at five.





Votes For % of Votes Votes Withheld % of Votes 10,579,991 99.97% 2,672 0.03%

Item 2. Election of Directors

All director nominees listed in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company.





Director Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Oz Adler For

Withheld

Broker non-votes 9,816,378

17,477

748,808 99.82%

0.18% Liat Sidi For

Withheld

Broker non-votes 9,816,368

17,487

748,808 99.82%

0.18% Ohad Melnik-Marom For

Withheld

Broker non-votes 9,815,568

18,287

748,808 99.81%

0.19% Ohad David For

Withheld

Broker non-votes 9,821,578

12,277

748,808 99.88%

0.12% Asaf Itzhaik For

Withheld

Broker non-votes 9,816,568

17,287

748,808 99.82%

0.18%

Item 3. Appointment of Auditor

Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co., Certified Public Accountants (Israel), were appointed as auditors of the Company.





Votes For % of Votes Votes Withheld % of Votes 10,570,430 99.88% 12,233 0.12%

Item 4. Approval of share consolidation

To effect the consolidation of al the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of up to two hundred and fifty (250) per-consolidation shares for every one (1) post-consolidation share, such consolidation ratio to be determined by the Board.





Votes For % of Votes Votes Withheld % of Votes 16,027,785 100% 0 0%

About Fort Technology

Fort is engaged in the retail sale of consumer products, primarily serving the pest control and remedial repair industries. Fort develops, markets and sells a range of products for both amateur and professional customers under its proprietary brands, including Roshield, Entopest, Rempro and BirdGo. Products are sold primarily through Amazon marketplaces in the United Kingdom and Europe as well as through other online sales channels. Fort currently serves customers throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe and plans to expand its retail operations into the United States, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including through the acquisition of Logia USA Inc, a company focused on selling advanced fuel integrity solutions for data centers and other mission-critical facilities in the United States.

For further information, please contact:

Gabi Kabazo

Chief Executive Officer

Fort Technology Inc.

Telephone: (604) 833-6820

Email: Office@Fort-Tech.io

Investor Relations Contact



Michal Efraty

Adi and Michal PR-IR

Investor Relations, Israel

michal@efraty.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Fort intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be about future events, including the anticipated benefits of the Agreement; the ability of SVL to successfully market, promote and distribute Logia USA's products throughout the Territories; the expected commercialization and adoption of Logia USA's fuel integrity solutions within data centers and other mission-critical facilities; the identification of additional sales opportunities outside the Territories; the growth of the Midwest critical infrastructure and data center markets; and the Company's expectations regarding future revenue growth, customer acquisitions and business development opportunities arising from the Agreement.