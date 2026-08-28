NewtekOne, Inc.: NewtekOne Repositions Earnings Guidance with an Emphasis on Recurring Net Interest Income

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. ("the Company" or "NewtekOne") (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced updated earnings guidance for 2026 and 2027. The Company now expects 2026 EPS in a range of $1.70-$1.80 and 2027 EPS in a range of $2.00-$2.20, which reflects a decision to hold more guaranteed portions of SBA 7(a) loans on its balance sheet than the Company has historically. As a result, going forward, net interest income ("NII") is expected to grow at a faster pace than noninterest income, with NII representing an increasingly larger portion of total revenue.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, CEO, and President of NewtekOne, commented, "We indicated during our 2Q26 earnings conference call that EPS guidance for the second half of 2026 and 2027 was being reevaluated given the recent decision to hold more guaranteed portions of SBA 7(a) loans on our balance sheet than we have historically. Before we acquired our bank subsidiary, Newtek Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), we typically sold guaranteed portions of SBA 7(a) loans within 90 days of origination and recognized gain on sale income. The acquisition of the Bank in 2023 has provided us with an improved ability to fund loans more cost effectively with the Bank's deposits. In fact, our deposit gathering capabilities have exceeded initial expectations, which we believe is a function of our ability to open deposits digitally without geographical constraints, the attractiveness of our deposit products featuring competitive market rates and zero fees, and on-demand access to customer service representatives, who are available on-camera 24/7/365.

"We anticipate that the change to emphasize more on NII as opposed to gain-on-sale income will result in NII growing at a faster pace than gain on sale income and NII comprising a larger portion of revenue going forward. We expect NII to grow from 21% of total revenue in 2025, and 22% for the first half of 2026, to 30% or more for the second half of 2026 through 2027."

"As we continue to focus on increasing shareholder value, we plan to explore all avenues, including licensing what we view as our best-in-class lending and deposit gathering platforms with our patented NewTracker® platform and our patent pending Newtek Advantage® platform, as well as exploring all strategic options."

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne, Your Business Solutions Company- is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, "NewtekOne"), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne's and its subsidiaries' business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing and Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com).

Newtek, NewtekOne, Newtek Bank, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company, One Solution for All Your Business Needs and Newtek Advantage are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.