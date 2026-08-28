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PR Newswire
28.08.2026 18:13 Uhr
171 Leser
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90 Days of Cheaper Beef Could Cost American Ranchers - Good Ranchers Response to New Beef Import Plan

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following President Trump's announcement of a 90-day plan to allow up to 300,000 metric tons of ground beef into the U.S. tariff-free, Good Ranchers is raising concerns about what the plan could mean for American cattle producers.

The company agrees that American families need relief at the grocery store. But that relief shouldn't come at the expense of American ranchers.

Good Ranchers, a direct-to-consumer meat company committed to sourcing 100% American beef, understands the pressure consumers are feeling. Ground beef is now averaging $6.89 per pound, up 57% since 2021, making affordability a very real issue for American families. But the company argues that flooding the market with 300,000 metric tons of tariff-free imported beef for 90 days could put even more pressure on American cattle producers already struggling with drought, feed costs and historically low cattle inventories.

The 2 big questions Good Ranchers is raising:
1. How will customers know what they are buying with no mandatory country of origin labeling on all these imported products?
2. What happens to the American rancher after the 90-day price fix ends?

Trump has said the imported beef will be sold at 25% below current market prices, but questions remain about where the beef will come from, how it will be labeled, and how that discount will ultimately reach consumers. Good Ranchers is available for interviews to discuss:

  • Why lower beef prices and supporting American ranchers don't have to be competing priorities
  • Why the U.S. cattle herd needs rebuilding-not more dependence on foreign supply
  • What consumers should know about the difference between American and imported beef
  • The implications of putting cheaper imported beef on grocery shelves
  • Current labeling and transparency standards for imported beef & pork products
  • Why Good Ranchers will continue sourcing 100% American beef, regardless of market conditions

The company's position is simple: We understand why families need relief at the grocery store. But the solution shouldn't come at the expense of the American rancher or product transparency.

Happy to connect you with the Good Ranchers team for an interview or additional comment.

Media Contact Information:
Name - Ashley Joseph
Email - ajoseph@goodranchers.com
Website - goodranchers.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/90-days-of-cheaper-beef-could-cost-american-ranchers---good-ranchers-response-to-new-beef-import-plan-302862963.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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