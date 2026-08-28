SBH Marine Holdings Berhad: SBH Marine Returns to Profit in Q2 FY2026 as Operating Recovery Gains Momentum

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / SBH Marine Holdings Berhad ("SBH Marine" or the "Group"), a vertically integrated frozen seafood producer principally involved in aquaculture shrimp farming, processing and sale of frozen seafood products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2026 ("Q2 FY2026"), returning to profitability after a loss-making first quarter. The Group recorded profit before tax ("PBT") of RM0.63 million and profit after tax ("PAT") of RM0.51 million, reversing the loss before tax ("LBT") of RM2.38 million and loss after tax ("LAT") of RM2.46 million recorded in Q1 FY2026. Revenue also improved 9.49% quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") to RM42.94 million from RM39.22 million in the preceding quarter.

The Q2 FY2026 turnaround was supported by a combination of improved operating performance and more favourable foreign exchange movements. Gross profit margin expanded by 1.29 percentage points to 9.79% from 8.50% in Q1 FY2026, reflecting better overall sales realisation. Merchant trade revenue rose 32.76% QoQ to RM13.77 million from RM10.37 million, while revenue from the seafood processing segment edged 2.02% higher to RM28.93 million. The Group also recorded a net foreign exchange gain of RM0.56 million in Q2 FY2026, compared with a net foreign exchange loss of RM0.55 million in Q1 FY2026.

On a year-on-year basis, Q2 FY2026 revenue was 3.08% lower at RM42.94 million, mainly due to limited raw material supply affecting the higher-margin seafood processing segment. Nevertheless, PBT improved to RM0.63 million from RM0.62 million, while PAT rose 7.63% to RM0.51 million from RM0.47 million. Merchant trade revenue increased 64.90% YoY to RM13.77 million, partially offsetting the impact of lower processing volumes and underscoring the value of the Group's broader sourcing and trading capabilities during periods of supply constraint.

The improving sequential trend is expected to be supported by a gradual normalisation in domestic shrimp availability. Domestic farm supply stabilised later in Q2 FY2026, and management anticipates a more comprehensive rebound in domestic shrimp supplies beginning in Q3 FY2026. At the same time, SBH Marine continues to advance its Selinsing Farm development, with 62 shrimp ponds completed and ready for cultivation, while Block G, designed to accommodate 26 ponds, was approximately 60% completed as at the quarter under review. The expansion is intended to progressively strengthen supply security and reduce reliance on third-party aquaculture farmers.

Mr. Tan Boo Nam, Group Managing Director of SBH Marine Holdings Berhad

Commenting on the Group's performance and outlook, Mr. Tan Boo Nam, Group Managing Director of SBH Marine Holdings Berhad, said, "Q2 FY2026 shows that the actions we have taken are beginning to translate into a better operating result. We moved from a loss in Q1 back into profit in Q2, supported by higher revenue and a stronger gross margin. Importantly, this recovery came while raw material supply remained constrained, which gives us room for further improvement as supply conditions progressively normalise."

He added, "Our priority is to turn this recovery into more consistent earnings. As domestic shrimp supply improves and Selinsing Farm scales up, we expect to gain greater control over raw material availability, quality and harvest planning. Together with the flexibility provided by merchant trading and disciplined management of procurement and foreign exchange exposure, these initiatives should strengthen our operating resilience and support growth in the coming quarters."

For the six months ended 30 June 2026 ("1H FY2026"), SBH Marine recorded revenue of RM82.17 million and a cumulative LAT of RM1.96 million, reflecting the impact of the weaker Q1 FY2026 performance before the Group returned to profit in Q2 FY2026. As at 30 June 2026, the Group maintained cash and cash equivalents of RM28.16 million, total borrowings and lease liabilities of approximately RM15.57 million, and total equity of RM126.40 million.

Looking ahead, SBH Marine remains prudently positive on its prospects for the financial year ending 31 December 2026. While global shrimp demand, selling prices, logistics conditions and foreign exchange movements remain key variables, the Group expects the gradual recovery in raw material availability, continued development of Selinsing Farm and disciplined cost and foreign exchange management to support a progressive improvement in operating performance. Over the longer term, the planned expansion of seafood processing capacity is expected to support higher aquaculture output as the Group's upstream operations scale up.

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ABOUT SBH MARINE HOLDINGS BERHAD

SBH Marine Holdings Berhad ("SBH Marine" or the "Group") is a Malaysia-based vertically integrated frozen seafood producer founded in 2000 in Kuala Kurau, Perak, principally involved in the processing and sale of frozen seafood products, merchant trading of frozen processed seafood products, aquaculture shrimp farming, and the distribution and trading of aquaculture-related products. The Group's operations span across the seafood value chain, from aquaculture farming to processing and export sales, with a focus on shrimp products such as Black Tiger, Vannamei and Cat Tiger shrimps, as well as selected cephalopod products including cuttlefish, squid and octopus. SBH Marine's frozen seafood products are processed in various forms and specifications, including head-on shell-on, headless shell-on, peeled and undeveined, peeled and deveined, peeled tail-on, IQF, Semi-IQF and Block Frozen formats, serving both domestic and international markets, including countries across the European Union, the Middle East and Asia. SBH Marine is listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad under the stock name "SBH" and stock code "0300".

For more information, visit https://www.sbhmarine.com/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of SBH Marine Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: SBH Marine Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/sbh-marine-returns-to-profit-in-q2-fy2026-as-operating-recovery-gains-mo-1213930