Fosun International: ClubMed Lifestyle Group Submits Listing Application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

ClubMed Lifestyle Group's revenue reached EUR1.95 billion in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 390 million in 2025, with the adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 20.2% in 2025.

ClubMed Lifestyle Group expects to operate approximately 85 resorts worldwide by 2030.

Upon completion of the proposed listing, proceeds from the proposed listing will be used primarily to expand its global resort network, upgrade its vacation offerings, and strengthen its digital and AI capabilities.

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to an announcement published by Fosun International Limited, ClubMed Lifestyle Group, a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited, has submitted a listing application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for its proposed separate listing on the Main Board. The joint sponsors are BNP Paribas, HSBC and J.P. Morgan, in alphabetical order.

According to the listing application materials, ClubMed Lifestyle Group operates premium all-inclusive resorts with Club Med as its core brand. It also expands its vacation offerings including Integrated Vacation Destinations and Cultural-Tourism Complexes through an asset-light model, as it continues to build diversified vacation lifestyles.

Global Leader in High-Quality Vacation Lifestyles Pursues Hong Kong Listing

Club Med is the core brand of ClubMed Lifestyle Group. According to the listing application materials, Club Med was the world's largest all-inclusive resort brand by revenue in 2025, ranking first in both Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. By number of resorts in 2025, Club Med is also the world's largest mountain and ski resort brand.

To date, Club Med has established a global sales network spanning six continents and more than 40 countries and regions. It operates 69 premium resorts worldwide across a diverse range of destinations, including mountain and ski locations and sun-and-beach destinations. It is also the only resort brand with a presence in all four of the world's major ski destinations.

According to the listing application materials, ClubMed Lifestyle Group's revenue increased from EUR1.86 billion in 2023 to EUR1.95 billion in 2025, while gross profit rose from EUR 540 million to EUR 590 million. Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 390 million in 2025, with the adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 20.2% in 2025. Club Med completed the premiumization of its entire portfolio in 2024, and its premium product portfolio has continued to deliver pricing benefits.

In 2026, Club Med was named to TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential Companies in the world, becoming the only hotel and resort brand included that year.

In addition, leveraging Club Med's brand influence and global operating capabilities, ClubMed Lifestyle Group expands its vacation offerings through an asset-light model, as it continues to build diversified vacation lifestyles. In terms of market size, the global vacation lifestyle market is expected to grow from USD 2.5 trillion in 2025 to USD 3.5 trillion in 2030.

Proceeds from the proposed listing will be used for the expansion and upgrade of its global resort business

The global vacation lifestyle industry is not only continuing to grow but is also evolving towards more integrated vacation offerings. In particular, consumer preferences are shifting from sightseeing to leisure travel, while spending power and expenditure on experiential consumption continue to increase. With the emergence of new technologies such as AI and digitalisation, the range of integrated vacation products and services available to consumers is also becoming increasingly diversified.

As a pioneer and leader of both "Lifestyle Vacation" and "Everyday Vacation", ClubMed Lifestyle Group possesses distinctive advantages and core competitiveness in developing high-quality leisure vacation lifestyles.

ClubMed Lifestyle Group has a 76-year brand heritage, a premium all-inclusive resort model and a distinctive G.O. (Gentils Organisateurs, or "Gracious Organisers") culture. These qualities enable the Group to provide guests with immersive vacation experiences characterised by active participation and emotional connection.

According to the listing application materials, ClubMed Lifestyle Group plans to accelerate its expansion into premium tourism destinations around the world, including the Alps, the southern Mediterranean, North Africa, Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, North America and the Caribbean, and South America while exploring emerging markets such as the Middle East. ClubMed Lifestyle Group expects to operate approximately 85 resorts worldwide by 2030.

Upon completion of the proposed listing, the proceeds from ClubMed Lifestyle Group's proposed listing will be used primarily to expand its global resort network, upgrade its vacation offerings, and strengthen its digital and AI capabilities. The remaining proceeds are expected to be used to optimise its capital structure and support its day-to-day business operations.

Xu Xiaoliang, Chairman of ClubMed Lifestyle Group said: "The submission of the listing application in Hong Kong marks an important milestone for Fosun's tourism business as it moves towards value creation. Going forward, we will take Club Med as our core brand to accelerate the development of the global high-quality resorts. We aim to make happy holidays a lifestyle that transcends borders, and to realise our vision that 'Better Vacation, Better Life'."

Disclaimer

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering of securities will be made in the United States.

SOURCE Fosun