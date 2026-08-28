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PR Newswire
28.08.2026 18:48 Uhr
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Guizhou Daily: China International Big Data Industry Expo 2026 opens in Guiyang

GUIYANG, China, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from Guizhou Daily:

The 2026 China International Big Data Industry Expo officially kicked off in Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on August 28. As a state-level influential digital industry event, the expo has grown into a key platform for technological exchange, industrial docking and innovative achievement transformation in the global big data sector. With the theme of "Token: A New Path to Value of Data Elements", the expo is built around five core themed sections, namely computing power infrastructure, data supply, model-driven development, security assurance and intelligent experience, bringing together over 300 high-quality exhibitors covering artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data security and digital application sectors from home and abroad.

For domestic industrial collaboration, the event has joined hands with four distinctive industrial parks to organize targeted special trade and matchmaking sessions, aiming to accurately connect upstream and downstream industrial resources. Meanwhile, it has also partnered with more than 30 overseas enterprises to carry out a series of cross-border exchange and docking activities, further boosting international cooperation, resource sharing and business expansion in the big data sector.

As the permanent host of the China International Big Data Industry Expo, Guiyang and the adjacent Gui'an New Area have long been committed to developing the big data industry and building a world-class digital industrial cluster. Up to now, the region has aggregated 26 large-scale or above data centers, with its total computing power capacity exceeding 174 EFLOPS. Intelligent computing accounts for over 98% of the overall computing power, and the average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of local data centers stands at a low level of 1.19, reflecting outstanding efficiency and green, low-carbon operation advantages in national digital infrastructure development. Driven by the booming big data industry cluster, the revenue of the software and information technology services industry in the area has surpassed 100 billion yuan, marking a solid leap onto the 100-billion-yuan industrial development stage and laying a solid foundation for the sustained and high-quality development of China's digital economy.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-international-big-data-industry-expo-2026-opens-in-guiyang-302862988.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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