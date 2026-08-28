Poundstretcher launches 'Love the Brands. Love the Prices.' campaign with knockout savings on household favourites

Prices start from an unbelievable 69p and selected products, including Toni & Guy Conditioner and Walkers MAX Paprika crisps, with hundreds to choose from.

Campaign features market-leading household brands including Radox, Walkers, Rowntree's, Kellogg's, Vaseline, Colgate and Wilkinson Sword.

The campaign supports Poundstretcher's ambition to buy and sell products customers love and deliver stunning value.

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poundstretcher is turning up the value with the launch of its nationwide 'Love the Brands. Love the Price.' campaign, bringing shoppers knockout deals and amazing prices on some of the biggest, best-known market-leading brands in the UK.

From household favourites and cupboard essentials to health, beauty and everyday must-haves, the Poundstretcher campaign puts major market-leading brands front and centre, giving customers the products they already know, trust and love at stunning Poundstretcher prices.

With prices starting from just 69p, shoppers can get their hands on an incredible range of big-name branded products without the premium price tag. New big-brand offers will be added regularly, giving shoppers even more reasons to visit their local store.

Andy Atkinson, CEO at Poundstretcher said, "At a time when household budgets continue to be under real pressure and every penny counts, customers still want market-leading brands they know, trust and love - but they want them at knockout prices,"

"That's exactly what 'Love the Brands. Love the Price.' delivers. We're bringing customers knockout deals, unbelievable prices and stunning value on the brands and products they genuinely want to buy. And with some of these amazing offers, it really is a case of 'when it's gone, it's gone', so when customers spot a great deal, they'll want to grab it while they can"

Among the amazing deals currently up for grabs are:

Toni & Guy Conditioner Damaged Hair 250ml - 69p

Walkers MAX Paprika 140g - £1.35

Rowntree's Jelly Tots 120g - 89p

Kellogg's Coco Pops 4x20g - 99p

Colgate Zigzag Triple Pack Medium - £1.79

Selected lines offer particularly stunning value, with some products priced up to 30% cheaper than other discounters and some supermarkets.

The campaign will be supported by a limited-time promotional leaflet and a £2.50-off coupon when customers spend £15, giving shoppers even more ways to save.

The campaign also comes during a period of strong expansion for Poundstretcher, with the retailer having opened 15 new stores in the past three months.

Those openings have brought Poundstretcher's stunning-value proposition to even more communities across the UK whilst creating more than 150 new jobs.

The expansion underlines Poundstretcher's commitment to investing in the British high street, growing its store estate and making its knockout combination of market-leading brands, amazing choice and unbelievable prices accessible to even more shoppers.

Founded in 1981, Poundstretcher is a leading discount retailer with over 300 stores nationwide, employing over 3,000 people.

Poundstretcher offers thousands of great-value products across seasonal, gardening, homewares, DIY, cleaning, health & beauty, food and drink, storage, pet and toys, alongside a growing selection of market-leading and household-name brands.

Poundstretcher's mission is to buy and sell products customers love, deliver stunning value and work towards the ambition of having a Poundstretcher product in every household.

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