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PR Newswire
28.08.2026 19:12 Uhr
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Poundstretcher launches 'Love the Brands. Love the Prices.' campaign with knockout savings on household favourites

  • Prices start from an unbelievable 69p and selected products, including Toni & Guy Conditioner and Walkers MAX Paprika crisps, with hundreds to choose from.
  • Campaign features market-leading household brands including Radox, Walkers, Rowntree's, Kellogg's, Vaseline, Colgate and Wilkinson Sword.
  • The campaign supports Poundstretcher's ambition to buy and sell products customers love and deliver stunning value.

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poundstretcher is turning up the value with the launch of its nationwide 'Love the Brands. Love the Price.' campaign, bringing shoppers knockout deals and amazing prices on some of the biggest, best-known market-leading brands in the UK.

From household favourites and cupboard essentials to health, beauty and everyday must-haves, the Poundstretcher campaign puts major market-leading brands front and centre, giving customers the products they already know, trust and love at stunning Poundstretcher prices.

With prices starting from just 69p, shoppers can get their hands on an incredible range of big-name branded products without the premium price tag. New big-brand offers will be added regularly, giving shoppers even more reasons to visit their local store.

Andy Atkinson, CEO at Poundstretcher said, "At a time when household budgets continue to be under real pressure and every penny counts, customers still want market-leading brands they know, trust and love - but they want them at knockout prices,"

"That's exactly what 'Love the Brands. Love the Price.' delivers. We're bringing customers knockout deals, unbelievable prices and stunning value on the brands and products they genuinely want to buy. And with some of these amazing offers, it really is a case of 'when it's gone, it's gone', so when customers spot a great deal, they'll want to grab it while they can"

Among the amazing deals currently up for grabs are:

  • Toni & Guy Conditioner Damaged Hair 250ml - 69p
  • Walkers MAX Paprika 140g - £1.35
  • Rowntree's Jelly Tots 120g - 89p
  • Kellogg's Coco Pops 4x20g - 99p
  • Colgate Zigzag Triple Pack Medium - £1.79

Selected lines offer particularly stunning value, with some products priced up to 30% cheaper than other discounters and some supermarkets.

The campaign will be supported by a limited-time promotional leaflet and a £2.50-off coupon when customers spend £15, giving shoppers even more ways to save.

The campaign also comes during a period of strong expansion for Poundstretcher, with the retailer having opened 15 new stores in the past three months.

Those openings have brought Poundstretcher's stunning-value proposition to even more communities across the UK whilst creating more than 150 new jobs.

The expansion underlines Poundstretcher's commitment to investing in the British high street, growing its store estate and making its knockout combination of market-leading brands, amazing choice and unbelievable prices accessible to even more shoppers.

Founded in 1981, Poundstretcher is a leading discount retailer with over 300 stores nationwide, employing over 3,000 people.

Poundstretcher offers thousands of great-value products across seasonal, gardening, homewares, DIY, cleaning, health & beauty, food and drink, storage, pet and toys, alongside a growing selection of market-leading and household-name brands.

Poundstretcher's mission is to buy and sell products customers love, deliver stunning value and work towards the ambition of having a Poundstretcher product in every household.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/poundstretcher-launches-love-the-brands-love-the-prices-campaign-with-knockout-savings-on-household-favourites-302863002.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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