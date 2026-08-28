YZi Labs Backs De¹ to Build the Financial World Model for the Agentic Finance Era

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- De¹, the team building a Financial World Model grounded in live market execution, has received investment from YZi Labs. The investment marks the start of De¹'s push to establish an agentic onchain future within the BNB Chain ecosystem, with both sides aiming to define how intelligence should interact with, learn from, and operate within live markets.

De¹ is building the Financial World Model, an intelligence layer trained directly on live markets. De¹ connects 1,000+ liquidity sources across 40+ chains through a unified execution layer, continuously labeling trading outcomes and feeding them back into the Financial World Model so execution quality and market understanding improve together. Built on shared market physics, the model can be specialized across perpetuals, prediction markets, tokenized assets, and other financial environments, while participants' signals are recorded as measurable contributions to the intelligence they help build.

A broader shift is taking shape across Binance and BNB Chain ecosystem. BNB Chain is seeing the expansion of tokenized equities such as bStocks, while Binance has launched Agent OS to give AI applications access to market data, account functions, and trading infrastructure. Together, these developments point toward a market where more assets are becoming programmable and more agents are gaining the ability to act. Next challenge is building intelligence that can understand and adapt to real market behavior.

As these trends converge, De¹ is positioning its Financial World Model as an intelligence layer for BNB Chain's next phase of growth. With bStocks expanding programmable assets and Agent OS opening financial infrastructure to AI, De¹ can turn live execution into continuous learning, helping agents move from simple execution to real-time adaptation. The investment from YZi Labs marks De¹'s entry into BNB Chain ecosystem, laying the foundation for AI-native financial applications built on live market intelligence.

De¹ has also indicated that further details will be released through its official channels on how users can participate in the Financial World Model and become part of its contributor ownership framework.

About De¹

De¹ is the intelligent infrastructure platform at the intersection of DeFi and AI, building the Financial World Model grounded in live execution and real market feedback. It serves developers, traders, institutions, and AI agents through intelligent execution, unified liquidity, reinforcement learning optimization, and a continuously evolving data flywheel.

contact@de1.ai

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