Nelson Miller Group Earns CMMC Level 2 Certification, Strengthening Its Position as a Trusted Manufacturing Partner for Aerospace and Defense

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For manufacturers supporting the United States defense industrial base, cybersecurity has become inseparable from operational excellence. As defense programs become increasingly connected and supply chains continue to digitize, the ability to protect sensitive information is no longer viewed as a compliance exercise. It has become a defining characteristic of trusted manufacturing partners.

That shift is reflected in Nelson Miller Group's latest achievement. Through its subsidiary, New England Keyboard, the company has earned Final Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 Certification, reinforcing its position as a secure manufacturing partner for aerospace, defense, medical, and other highly regulated industries. The certification represents a significant investment in cybersecurity infrastructure while strengthening the company's ability to support mission-critical programs requiring the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

Security and Manufacturing Are Becoming One Conversation

Defense contractors, original equipment manufacturers, and government agencies are placing greater emphasis on cybersecurity throughout the supply chain. Organizations handling sensitive information must demonstrate that they have implemented rigorous safeguards aligned with the Department of Defense's evolving security requirements.

CMMC Level 2 Certification validates that New England Keyboard has implemented security practices consistent with NIST SP 800-171, providing customers with greater confidence that sensitive information is protected throughout the manufacturing process. While certification is increasingly becoming a prerequisite for participation in many defense programs, companies that treat cybersecurity as a strategic capability rather than a regulatory obligation are positioned to create stronger, more resilient customer relationships.

A Broader Investment in Advanced Manufacturing

Although cybersecurity is at the center of this milestone, Nelson Miller Group's long-term strategy extends well beyond information security.

Founded in 1904, the company has spent more than a century building engineering and manufacturing capabilities that serve complex industries where precision, reliability, and quality are essential. Today, Nelson Miller Group provides integrated engineering, electronics manufacturing, human machine interface solutions, plastics manufacturing, fulfillment services, and Joint Design Manufacturing (JDM) programs that allow customers to move efficiently from concept through production.

That combination of engineering expertise, secure manufacturing processes, and vertically integrated capabilities allows customers to consolidate multiple manufacturing disciplines within a single strategic partner, reducing complexity while maintaining high standards across every phase of production.

Building Confidence Across the Defense Supply Chain

For procurement leaders, engineering teams, and defense program managers, selecting manufacturing partners increasingly involves evaluating operational resilience alongside production capability.

Rich Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer of Nelson Miller Group, views the certification as another step in the company's long-term commitment to customers.

"CMMC Level 2 Certification reflects our continued investment in the people, systems, and technologies that enable our customers to succeed. As cybersecurity expectations continue to evolve, we remain committed to providing secure, dependable manufacturing solutions for the industries that rely on us."

Chad Lockhart, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, added that achieving the certification reinforces the organization's focus on protecting customer information while maintaining the quality and reliability expected across defense manufacturing programs.

As cybersecurity requirements continue to reshape manufacturing across the defense sector, organizations that integrate security into every stage of engineering and production will likely become the partners of choice for future programs.

Nelson Miller Group's latest certification reflects more than regulatory compliance. It signals an ongoing commitment to secure manufacturing, continuous improvement, and long-term investment in technologies that strengthen both customer confidence and the resilience of the broader defense supply chain.

Learn more about Nelson Miller Group's engineering, secure manufacturing, and defense capabilities at The Nelson Miller Group LinkedIn.

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