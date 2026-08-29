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PR Newswire
29.08.2026 04:00 Uhr
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INTCO Medical Reports 40.6% H1 2026 Revenue Growth, Expands World's Largest Disposable Glove Capacity to 107 Billion Pieces

ZIBO, China, Aug. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INTCO Medical ("the Company", 300677.SZ), a leading global manufacturer of disposable gloves, reported revenue of RMB 6.91 billion (approx. US$1.03 billion) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, up 40.61% from a year earlier. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose 17.86% to RMB 837.3 million (approx. US$124.6 million). Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders, excluding nonrecurring gains and losses, climbed 165.00% to RMB 1.06 billion (approx. US$157.7 million).

By the end of the reporting period, INTCO Medical's annualized production capacity for disposable gloves had reached 107 billion pieces. The total comprised 74 billion disposable nitrile gloves and 33 billion disposable vinyl gloves. This scale reinforces the Company's position as the world's largest producer of disposable gloves.

INTCO Medical's integrated value chain extends from nitrile latex and the research, development and manufacturing of core production equipment to glove production and global sales. Through nitrile latex manufacturers in which it holds controlling or equity interests, the Company strengthens raw material supply security, helping mitigate the impact of international crude oil price fluctuations on key raw material costs while enhancing supply stability and cost efficiency. Its coordinated domestic and international production capacity enables the Company to allocate manufacturing resources according to market demand, respond efficiently to customer needs and support reliable delivery across global markets. Together, these capabilities strengthen operational resilience.

During the reporting period, R&D expenses rose 20.62% to RMB 245.9 million (approx. US$36.6 million). The Company continued to develop high-performance products, including Syntex Synthetic Latex Gloves, a proprietary glove that does not contain natural latex proteins and offers high elasticity and puncture resistance, and Synmax Pro Exam Gloves, an enhanced vinyl glove for food service and industrial applications. The Company has also introduced safety work gloves, household gloves and other products to meet diverse application needs.

Smart manufacturing boosts efficiency and quality. INTCO Medical's latest nitrile glove production line spans more than 1.6 kilometers and incorporates about 500 control points. Its precision distributed control system automatically manages temperature and liquid levels based on production conditions, helping reduce labor and energy consumption while maintaining stable output. The Company's glove product yield remained above 99% during the reporting period.

INTCO Medical will continue optimizing global capacity and advancing protective product innovation to support growth.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intco-medical-reports-40-6-h1-2026-revenue-growth-expands-worlds-largest-disposable-glove-capacity-to-107-billion-pieces-302863234.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.