Statement of Lanny J. Davis, Counsel to Kingsbarn Realty Capital

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / Over the last six months, Kingsbarn Realty Capital and I have been working directly and cooperating with National Park Service staff at Yosemite National Park in California to provide safe access from the Hazel Green property to the park entrance - which is supportive of environmental values, since it will reduce air pollution from the longer, less safe route. I have been a progressive Democrat and a pro-environmentalist all my life. Working with these Yosemite Park Service professionals, and always seeking a pro-environmental, community-supported decision, we identified a land exchange for an access road under a half mile. This land exchange mechanism is expressly provided for under federal law and will not reduce the land area of the park.

Kingsbarn acquired the 83-acre Hazel Green parcel on February 1, 2024, which is independent of Yosemite National Park. Without a direct access route, every trip from the Hazel Green area requires a significantly longer drive - twice as long, at a minimum - on unpaved forest roads and thus more air pollution. The new access road would be safer for drivers and generate substantially less vehicle emissions.

As the Department of the Interior has noted, any exchange involving National Park Service land remains subject to all applicable federal laws, regulations and departmental policies, including required environmental review and public notification. This has been an environmental and safety matter from the first conference call, and we are committed to following the applicable review process in full.

In conclusion: My involvement in this project, as a progressive and pro-environment Democrat all my life, is entirely on the merits and consistent with my pro-environment and progressive values and life history.

About Lanny Davis

Lanny Davis is founder of the DC law firm Lanny J. Davis & Associates. He represents individuals, countries, and companies in high stakes global crises, litigation, government investigations and crisis management. He has conceived, created and led media strategies for clients that have included CEOs, sports celebrities, political leaders, world leaders, and both U.S. and international companies. He has handled the cases of public figures from Martha Stewart to Gene Upshaw, companies from Whole Foods to Starbucks, and Representative Charlie Rangel.

All press inquiries should be directed to Lanny J. Davis:

LDavis@lannyjdavis.com

SOURCE: Kingsbarn Realty Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/statement-of-lanny-j.-davis-counsel-to-kingsbarn-realty-capital-1214344