NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Paradium.AI (NYSE American: AREN) (the "Company"), the technology, brand, data and IP company home to many of the nation's most recognizable brands, including Parade, TheStreet, Men's Journal, Athlon Sports, ShopHQ and the Adventure Sports Network (including Surfer, Powder, Bike Magazine and more), today confirms that trading under its previously announced new legal name, Paradium.AI, Inc. and new ticker symbol, PAAI, will take effect for trading on Monday, August 31, 2026.This follows the previously announced legal name change of the Company to Paradium.AI. The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE American and its CUSIP number remains unchanged.No action is required by current shareholders in connection with the name and ticker symbol change.About The Arena Group/Paradium.AIThe Arena Group Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Paradium.AI (NYSE American: AREN) is a brand, data and IP company that builds, acquires and scales high-performing digital assets. We combine technology, storytelling and entrepreneurship to create deep content verticals that engage passionate audiences across sports & leisure, lifestyle and finance. Through our portfolio of owned and operated brands including Parade, TheStreet, Men's Journal, Athlon Sports, ShopHQ, TravelHost and the Adventure Sports Network (Surfer, Powder, etc), we deliver trusted content and meaningful experiences to millions of users each month. Visit us at thearenagroup.net to learn more.ContactsMedia ContactMorgan Fitzgeraldmorgan.fitzgerald@paradium.aiInvestor Relations ContactRob Fink, FNK IRaren@fnkir.com646.809.4048

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