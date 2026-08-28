EHang Holdings Limited: EHang EH216-S Completes First Public Flight in Hong Kong, Advancing "Regulatory Sandbox X" Project with HKSAR Government

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited ("EHang" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EH), the world's leading advanced air mobility ("AAM") technology platform company, today announced that its proprietary EH216-S, a pilotless human-carrying electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, has successfully completed its first public flight at Hong Kong Cyberport. The flight marked the first public demonstration since the first phase of validation flights began in mid-August under the HKSAR Government's Low-Altitude Economy "Regulatory Sandbox X" Trial Project (the "Project"). It also represents a significant milestone in the development of a three-dimensional low-altitude transportation network and the validation of regular operations across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.





(Image: EH216-S completes its first public flight in Hong Kong)

The landmark flight was witnessed by distinguished government officials and industry leaders, including The Hon Michael Wong, Deputy Financial Secretary and Head of the Working Group on Developing Low Altitude Economy; Ms. Mable Chan, Secretary for Transport and Logistics; Ms. Clara Wong, Director-General of Civil Aviation; Mr. Wong Leung Pak, Matthew, Chairman of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited; Mr. Simon Chan, Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport; Dr Rocky Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Cyberport; as well as Mr. Zhao Wang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang; Mr. Conor Yang, Chief Financial Officer of EHang; and Ms. Xiaona Lee, China General Manager of EHang.





(Image: Government officials and industry leaders witness the EH216-S's first public flight in Hong Kong)

At the event, Mr. Simon Chan, Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport, and The Hon Michael Wong delivered remarks, congratulating the successful completion of the first public flight and highlighting the strategic significance of pilotless human-carrying aviation technology to Hong Kong's development of new quality productive forces and smart city initiatives.





(Image: EH216-S completes a smooth flight)

During the demonstration, the EH216-S took off smoothly from the Cyberport waterfront vertiport, performing vertical take-off and landing, low-altitude cruise, and hover maneuvers along pre-programmed routes, demonstrating stable flight performance and autonomous flight control capabilities. From August 28 to 30, the EH216-S will continue to conduct multiple public flight sessions at Cyberport to further validate and demonstrate system reliability and safety performance of pilotless eVTOL aircraft under regular, high-frequency operational scenarios. EHang is working closely with Kwoon Chung Smart Mobility Company Limited and Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited to advance commercialization preparations under the Project in a rigorous and orderly manner.





(Image: The first phase of validation flights of EH216-S start in August)

As the world's first pilotless human-carrying eVTOL aircraft to receive the Type Certificate (TC), Production Certificate (PC), and Standard Airworthiness Certificate (AC) from CAAC, EHang is leveraging Hong Kong as a key gateway to accelerate the global expansion of its commercial deployment. In the next phase, the Project will leverage the safe and controlled testing environment of Regulatory Sandbox X to conduct systematic validation flights and accumulate substantial real-world operational data and experience. These insights will help inform the development and refinement of forward-looking regulatory frameworks and operational standards for pilotless eVTOL operations in Hong Kong and other markets, with the goal of making safe, efficient, and green air mobility accessible to people around the world.

Michael Wong, Deputy Financial Secretary and Head of the Working Group on Developing Low Altitude Economy, shared in his remarks at the ceremony: "Today's inaugural trial flight of unconventional aircraft marks an important milestone in the development of Hong Kong's low-altitude economy. We are grateful to Kwoon Chung, EHang and Cyberport teams for bringing this aircraft to Hong Kong. Building on the successful experience of the Low-altitude Economy Regulatory Sandbox launched in March last year, the Government has subsequently introduced 'Regulatory Sandbox X' to test more complex applications. The first batch of 33 pilot projects has been undergoing tests in phases since the first half of this year, including four non-conventional aircraft projects. The Government is also studying dedicated legislation for non-conventional aircraft, with drafting work targeted for completion in 2027. The National 15th Five-Year Plan clearly sets out the goal of promoting the healthy and orderly development of the low-altitude economy. The HKSAR Government is taking proactive steps to support this national development, positioning Hong Kong as a hub for innovative low-altitude applications in the Asia-Pacific region, and continuing to leverage Hong Kong's strengths to contribute to our country's needs."

Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, stated in his opening remarks, "The National 15th Five-Year Plan highlights the need to foster emerging industries such as the LAE, leveraging the LAE to lead the development of a more diversified digital and intelligent economy. Under the guidance of the HKSAR Government's focus on developing the LAE, Cyberport actively supports the initiative as the venue partner for the Regulatory Sandbox, continuously enhancing low-altitude flight support facilities and environments, supporting diversified application testing, and accumulating substantial operational data to accelerate technology translation and regularised applications. We look forward to joining hands with the Government and industry partners, connecting over 20 Cyberport companies focused on drone applications and LAE development, to foster a vibrant ecosystem of R&D and applications, attract innovation forces from Hong Kong and abroad, and help build Hong Kong into an international hub for innovative low-altitude applications."

Timothy Wong, Executive Director of Kwoon Chung Bus, said: "Kwoon Chung Bus is honoured to join hands with Cyberport and EHang to advance the commercialisation of LAE in Hong Kong. As a pioneer in local public transport operations, KC Smart Mobility is not only a promoter of eVTOL operations, but also a builder of the 'Smart Land-Air Intermodal' ecosystem. We are actively advancing multiple autonomous driving projects in Hong Kong by integrating ground autonomous fleets with low-altitude aerial routes, we aspire to create a one-stop 3D travel experience of 'ground connection and direct air access' for Hong Kong citizens and visitors, fully supporting Hong Kong's development into an international smart mobility model city."

Mr. Zhao Wang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang, commented, "The first public flight of the EH216-S under the Project marks an important validation under the sandbox approach and further demonstrates the maturity of our technology standards and safety systems. The sandbox approach provides a practical pathway for validating emerging aircraft and establishing regulatory frameworks-providing real-world flight data generated in a safe and controlled environment to support regulatory assessment. EHang provides not only safe and reliable aircraft, but also integrated set of capabilities spanning technology standards, safety systems, and operational expertise. Our team's experience in flight planning, regulatory compliance, and safety assurance has been instrumental in supporting the efficient implementation of this Project. For markets that have yet to establish regulatory frameworks for pilotless aircraft, the sandbox approach offers a replicable model for introducing pilotless aviation. Building on this sandbox model and our Global Fast Track Program, EHang will continue to expand across Asia and other global markets and steadily advance the commercialization and deployment of pilotless human-carrying eVTOL operations."

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading advanced air mobility ("AAM") technology platform company, committed to making safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. The company develops and manufactures a diversified portfolio of pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing ("eVTOL") aircraft for a wide range of use cases, including aerial tourism, intra-city transport, intercity travel, logistics and emergency firefighting. Its flagship model, EH216-S, has obtained the world's first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, and is now commercially operated under the country's first Air Operator Certificates for human-carrying eVTOL services. Complementing this, EHang's VT35 expands its reach into long-range and intercity scenarios, supporting the development of a multi-tiered low-altitude mobility network. By integrating advanced autonomous technologies with scalable operational infrastructure, EHang is redefining how people and goods move-across cities, regions, and natural barriers-shaping the future of air mobility. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of AAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com

Media Contact: pr@ehang.com

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