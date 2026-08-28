Admiral Markets AS unaudited interim report for the first 6 months of 2026
In the first half of 2026, Admiral Markets AS completed the restructuring of its business, exiting direct client servicing and continuing solely as an intra-group liquidity provider for the Admirals Group following the voluntary revocation of its investment firm license in Estonia.
- Net trading income was EUR 2.2 million (6M 2025: EUR 4.1 million).
- Net loss was EUR -2.6 million (6M 2025: EUR -3.5 million).
All client relationships of Admiral Markets AS were terminated in January 2026, with former clients offered continued service through Admirals Europe Ltd, the Admirals Group's Cyprus-licensed investment firm. Acting on its own initiative, Admiral Markets AS applied to the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority to withdraw its investment firm license; the regulator approved the revocation with effect from 28 April 2026.
Statement of Financial Position
|(in thousands of euros)
|30.06.2026
|31.12.2025
|Assets
|Due from credit institutions
|18,977
|17,576
|Due from investment companies
|4,584
|9,304
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|667
|809
|Loans and receivables
|23,546
|24,086
|Inventories
|0
|235
|Other assets
|567
|824
|Investment into subsidiaries
|4,180
|4,180
|Tangible fixed assets
|792
|988
|Right-of-use asset
|1,044
|1,276
|Intangible fixed assets
|1,159
|1,710
|Total assets
|55,516
|60,988
|Liabilities
|Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|190
|596
|Liabilities and prepayments
|2,963
|4,497
|Subordinated debt securities
|625
|1,347
|Lease liabilities
|1,247
|1,507
|Total liabilities
|5,025
|7,947
|Equity
|Share capital
|2,586
|2,586
|Statutory reserve capital
|259
|259
|Retained earnings
|47,646
|50,196
|Total equity
|50,491
|53,041
|Total liabilities and equity
|55,516
|60,988
Statement of Comprehensive Income
|(in thousands of euros)
|6 months 2026
|6 months 2025
|Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers
|7,630
|13,917
|Brokerage and commission fee revenue
|347
|413
|Brokerage and commission fee expense
|-5,974
|-10,308
|Other trading activity related income
|164
|142
|Other trading activity related expense
|0
|-48
|Net income from trading
|2,167
|4,116
|Other income similar to interest
|4
|0
|Interest income calculated using the effective interest method
|524
|569
|Interest expense
|-64
|-73
|Other income
|320
|216
|Other expense
|-10
|0
|Net gains on exchange rate changes
|14
|-631
|Net loss from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|-76
|-94
|Personnel expenses
|-1,652
|-1,986
|Operating expenses
|-2,767
|-4,560
|Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets
|-778
|-861
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|-232
|-243
|Loss before income tax
|-2,550
|-3,547
|Income tax
|0
|0
|Net loss for the reporting period
|-2,550
|-3,547
|Comprehensive income for the reporting period
|-2,550
|-3,547
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|-6.31
|-8.78
Additional information:
Alexander Tsikhilov
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS
alexander.tsikhilov@admirals.com
+372 6 309 300
https://www.admirals.group/