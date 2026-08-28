Admiral Markets AS unaudited interim report for the first 6 months of 2026

In the first half of 2026, Admiral Markets AS completed the restructuring of its business, exiting direct client servicing and continuing solely as an intra-group liquidity provider for the Admirals Group following the voluntary revocation of its investment firm license in Estonia.

Net trading income was EUR 2.2 million (6M 2025: EUR 4.1 million).

Net loss was EUR -2.6 million (6M 2025: EUR -3.5 million).

All client relationships of Admiral Markets AS were terminated in January 2026, with former clients offered continued service through Admirals Europe Ltd, the Admirals Group's Cyprus-licensed investment firm. Acting on its own initiative, Admiral Markets AS applied to the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority to withdraw its investment firm license; the regulator approved the revocation with effect from 28 April 2026.

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros) 30.06.2026 31.12.2025 Assets Due from credit institutions 18,977 17,576 Due from investment companies 4,584 9,304 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 667 809 Loans and receivables 23,546 24,086 Inventories 0 235 Other assets 567 824 Investment into subsidiaries 4,180 4,180 Tangible fixed assets 792 988 Right-of-use asset 1,044 1,276 Intangible fixed assets 1,159 1,710 Total assets 55,516 60,988 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 190 596 Liabilities and prepayments 2,963 4,497 Subordinated debt securities 625 1,347 Lease liabilities 1,247 1,507 Total liabilities 5,025 7,947 Equity Share capital 2,586 2,586 Statutory reserve capital 259 259 Retained earnings 47,646 50,196 Total equity 50,491 53,041 Total liabilities and equity 55,516 60,988

Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros) 6 months 2026 6 months 2025 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 7,630 13,917 Brokerage and commission fee revenue 347 413 Brokerage and commission fee expense -5,974 -10,308 Other trading activity related income 164 142 Other trading activity related expense 0 -48 Net income from trading 2,167 4,116 Other income similar to interest 4 0 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 524 569 Interest expense -64 -73 Other income 320 216 Other expense -10 0 Net gains on exchange rate changes 14 -631 Net loss from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -76 -94 Personnel expenses -1,652 -1,986 Operating expenses -2,767 -4,560 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -778 -861 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -232 -243 Loss before income tax -2,550 -3,547 Income tax 0 0 Net loss for the reporting period -2,550 -3,547 Comprehensive income for the reporting period -2,550 -3,547 Basic and diluted earnings per share -6.31 -8.78

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS

alexander.tsikhilov@admirals.com

+372 6 309 300

https://www.admirals.group/