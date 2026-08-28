Matador Technologies Inc.: Matador Technologies Receives TSX Venture Exchange Conditional Approval for Proposed Creation of a New Class of Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. ("Matador" or the "Company") (TSXV:MATA)(OTCQB:MATAF)(FSE:IU3), the Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, today announced that it has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") in respect of a proposed amendment to the Company's articles (the "Amendment") to create a new class of an unlimited number of preferred shares (the "Preferred Shares").

The Exchange acknowledged receipt of the Company's submission dated August 19, 2026 and issued its conditional acceptance on August 25, 2026. The Amendment is presented to shareholders as Resolution #5 in the Company's management information circular and remains subject to the approval of shareholders at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders to be held on October 14, 2026, and to receipt of final acceptance from the Exchange. The Amendment will not become effective unless those approvals are obtained and articles of amendment are filed in accordance with applicable corporate law.

The holders of the Preferred Shares would have the following attributes, including but not limited to: (i) non-voting rights; (ii) priority over the common shares of the Company; (iii) priority over the common shares upon a liquidation, dissolution or wind-up of the Company; and (iv) eligibility to receive dividends in priority to the holders of any other class of shares of the Company.

Media Contact:

Donato Sferra

Chief Executive Officer

Email: donato@matador.network

Phone: 647.496.6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA, OTCQB:MATAF, FSE:IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador's strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin native product development, and digital asset treasury management, with active participation across blockchain and digital assets infrastructure, all with a focus on disciplined capital allocation and cost efficient treasury management.

Matador has recently proposed to expand its global footprint by entering into an agreement to invest in HODL Systems, one of India's first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador's position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the receipt of shareholder approval of the Amendment, the receipt of final acceptance of the Amendment by the Exchange, the satisfaction of the conditions to that final acceptance, and the filing of articles of amendment. These forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to whether any Preferred Shares will be issued, the terms on which any Preferred Shares may be issued, the receipt of specific Exchange approval for any such issuance, and the effect of any such issuance on the rights of the holders of common shares. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking information to reflect new events or circumstances.

SOURCE: Matador Technologies Inc.