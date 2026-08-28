Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2026 were $979,297,146 as compared with $963,393,828 on March 31, 2026 and $983,263,245 on June 30, 2025. On June 30, 2026, the net asset value per share was $11.36 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
Total Net Assets
$979,297,146
$963,393,828
$983,263,245
NAV Per Share
$11.36
$11.17
$11.40
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period April 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026, total net investment income was $15,229,905 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $17,617,545 or $0.20 per share for the same period.
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2026
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2026
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2025
Total Net Investment
Income
$15,229,905
$15,262,515
$14,873,296
Per Share
$0.18
$0.18
$0.17
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$17,617,545
$(24,359,691)
$18,924,650
Per Share
$0.20
$(0.28)
$0.22
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.