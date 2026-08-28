Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2026 were $979,297,146 as compared with $963,393,828 on March 31, 2026 and $983,263,245 on June 30, 2025. On June 30, 2026, the net asset value per share was $11.36 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025







Total Net Assets $979,297,146 $963,393,828 $983,263,245 NAV Per Share $11.36 $11.17 $11.40 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026, total net investment income was $15,229,905 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $17,617,545 or $0.20 per share for the same period.



First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2025







Total Net Investment Income $15,229,905 $15,262,515 $14,873,296 Per Share $0.18 $0.18 $0.17 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $17,617,545 $(24,359,691) $18,924,650 Per Share $0.20 $(0.28) $0.22

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.