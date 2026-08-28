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WKN: 893616 | ISIN: US01879R1068 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.08.26 | 21:58
10,155 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.08.2026 22:06 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2026 were $979,297,146 as compared with $963,393,828 on March 31, 2026 and $983,263,245 on June 30, 2025. On June 30, 2026, the net asset value per share was $11.36 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025





Total Net Assets

$979,297,146

$963,393,828

$983,263,245

NAV Per Share

$11.36

$11.17

$11.40

Shares Outstanding

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026, total net investment income was $15,229,905 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $17,617,545 or $0.20 per share for the same period.


First Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2026

Fourth Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2026

First Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2025





Total Net Investment

Income

$15,229,905

$15,262,515

$14,873,296

Per Share

$0.18

$0.18

$0.17

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$17,617,545

$(24,359,691)

$18,924,650

Per Share

$0.20

$(0.28)

$0.22

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.