Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2026) - Online automotive retail platform FixGo today announced the launch of Next-Day Delivery for EngineX tires in eligible Los Angeles ZIP codes, along with an expansion of its partner installation network in San Diego County to more than 20 independent shops. Both changes take effect ahead of Labor Day weekend travel.





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Next-Day Delivery is a new fulfillment option for qualifying local orders of EngineX tires, a high-value brand offered through the FixGo platform. Previously, all Greater Los Angeles orders shipped on a standard 1-to-3-business-day window. Tires ordered under the new option are routed directly to the partner shop the customer selects at checkout, so mounting and balancing can be scheduled the following day.

"Adding Next-Day Delivery in Los Angeles and more installation partners in San Diego gives drivers a realistic path to replacing tires before a holiday trip rather than after it," said Jesus Rosales, a FixGo spokesperson. "Delivering tires directly to local partner shops allows mounting and balancing to be completed efficiently before drivers head out."

FixGo's updated tire delivery timing varies by geographic region:

Greater Los Angeles Area: Standard tire delivery to local partner shops is usually 1 to 3 business days. Qualifying local orders for EngineX tires-a high-value brand offered through the FixGo platform-now support Next-Day Delivery in eligible Los Angeles ZIP codes.

Standard tire delivery to local partner shops is usually 1 to 3 business days. Qualifying local orders for EngineX tires-a high-value brand offered through the FixGo platform-now support Next-Day Delivery in eligible Los Angeles ZIP codes. San Diego Area: Standard tire delivery is usually 3 to 5 business days, now supported by more than 20 partner installation locations across San Diego County.

FixGo supports tire installation through a Southern California partner network that includes more than 200 independent partner shops in Greater Los Angeles, alongside the newly expanded San Diego County network. During online checkout, customers select a nearby installation partner, and tires ship directly to that shop.





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To help drivers plan tire replacements before Labor Day travel, FixGo recommends confirming three key factors during checkout:

Fitment Verification: Confirm the correct tire size and vehicle fitment before ordering. Fulfillment Lead Time: Account for local regional delivery windows-1 to 3 business days across Greater Los Angeles, including whether an order qualifies for the new Next-Day Delivery option on EngineX tires, or 3 to 5 business days in the San Diego area. Installer Availability: Select a nearby partner shop during checkout and confirm installation availability based on the expected delivery window.

About FixGo

FixGo is an online tire retailer serving the Los Angeles and San Diego areas. The company connects online tire purchasing with a network of more than 200 vetted partner installation shops. FixGo offers free delivery on most tires, with standard delivery of one to three business days in the Los Angeles area and three to five business days in San Diego. Its services also include all-inclusive online pricing, a price-match guarantee, and installation through local partner shops. FixGo works with more than 100 tire brands.

For more information, visit FixGo.

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