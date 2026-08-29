Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2026) - Tiklatam, a fast-growing global social commerce agency specializing in TikTok Shop, has reached another major milestone across the Americas - earning recognition from TikTok Shop in the United States while ranking among the Top 10 CAP Agencies in Mexico for Livestream GMV.





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As a TikTok Shop V3 Agency, Tiklatam has rapidly scaled its operations across both markets, currently driving approximately US$1.5 million in monthly GMV in the United States and MXN 3.5 million in monthly GMV in Mexico.

These achievements mark an important new chapter for Tiklatam as the company prepares to expand beyond North America and Latin America, with Brazil and Europe launching soon.

Recognized by TikTok Shop U.S.

At the TikTok Shop U.S. 2026 Cross-Border POP Summit, Tiklatam USA was honored as a "Premium Livestream Partner," recognizing the agency's capabilities and performance within the U.S. TikTok Shop livestream ecosystem.

With approximately US$1.5 million in monthly GMV in the U.S., Tiklatam has built an increasingly powerful commerce infrastructure connecting brands, sellers, creators, livestream hosts, content, and performance marketing.

The recognition represents another significant milestone in Tiklatam's growth within one of the world's most competitive social commerce markets.

Tiklatam Breaks Into Mexico's Top 10

Tiklatam's momentum is accelerating south of the border as well.

In the TikTok Shop Mexico CAP Agency Livestream GMV Ranking for July 2026, Tiklatam officially ranked among the Top 10 agencies in Mexico.

The agency is now generating approximately MXN 3.5 million in monthly GMV in Mexico, demonstrating Tiklatam's ability to replicate and localize its social commerce model across different markets, languages, creators, and consumer audiences.

Top 10 in Mexico. US$1.5M monthly GMV in the U.S. MXN 3.5M monthly GMV in Mexico. And the next markets are already on the way.

Founded With a Global Vision

Founded by Christy Wang, Sharon Zhang, and Johnny Law, Tiklatam was created around a simple but ambitious vision: build the infrastructure that connects brands, creators, content, and commerce across borders.





Christy Wang

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Johnny Law

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Sharon Zhang

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Today, Tiklatam operates an integrated social commerce ecosystem spanning TikTok Shop operations, livestream commerce, creator and affiliate marketing, content production, paid media, seller growth, and cross-border market expansion.

Rather than simply translating one market's strategy into another, Tiklatam has focused on building deeply localized operations - combining local creators, local consumer insights, local commerce expertise, and global execution capabilities.

That approach has allowed the company to scale simultaneously across the United States and Mexico, two very different but strategically important TikTok Shop markets.

Brazil and Europe Are Next

And Tiklatam is just getting started.

Following its expansion across the U.S. and Mexico, the company is now preparing to launch operations in Brazil and Europe, further extending its international social commerce network.

The next phase of Tiklatam's growth will focus on creating an increasingly connected global ecosystem where brands can enter new markets, activate local creators, build livestream operations, and scale sales through one international network.

For Tiklatam, the recent recognition and rankings are not simply awards or numbers.

They are proof that the model is working - and that it can scale globally.

"We started Tiklatam with the belief that social commerce would become truly global. Our goal has always been bigger than operating in a single market. We want to build the bridge connecting brands, creators, and consumers around the world," said Christy Wang, Tiklatam founder.

With the United States and Mexico continuing to scale, and Brazil and Europe coming next, Tiklatam is entering its next stage of global growth.

From the U.S. to Mexico.

From Latin America to Europe.

One agency. One global commerce network.

Tiklatam is going global - and this is only the beginning.





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