Recently, the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra embarked on a European tour spanning several countries, appearing at two renowned Italian music festivals-the Emilia-Romagna Festival and the Tuscania Festival. Performing in historic churches and open-air theaters under the stars, the orchestra presented a series of acclaimed concerts that blended Eastern and Western musical traditions, showcasing the charm of Chinese music on Europe's classical music stage and fostering cultural exchange.

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Wuxi Symphony Orchestra Performs at Two Major International Music Festivals in Italy

On August 23, led by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Lin Daye, the orchestra performed at the prestigious Emilia-Romagna Festival in the historic Cathedral of Forlì. Taking advantage of the cathedral's exceptional natural acoustics, the ensemble delivered orchestral versions of Haydn's Sonata in E-flat Major No. 7 and Brahms' Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, highlighting the elegance and profound depth of Western classical music. A major highlight was Fly To The Sky, an original symphonic suite by composer and the orchestra's Music Director Li Shaosheng, marking the work's Italian church-stage debut.

On August 24, young conductor Chen Yanlin led the orchestra to the ancient town of Tuscania, where it presented a special "Opera Night" at the open-air Anfiteatro Torre di Lavello. Performing for discerning local audiences, the orchestra brought precision and vitality to overtures from Les Vêpres siciliennes and The Barber of Seville. Chinese tenor Xue Haoyin and Italian soprano Sara Ghiglia joined forces to perform celebrated arias from Cavalleria rusticana and La bohème. The finale, "Libiamo ne' lieti calici," inspired enthusiastic audience participation, capturing the distinctive charm of Italian opera.

On August 25, the orchestra returned to the Anfiteatro Torre di Lavello for the tour's grand finale. Against a backdrop of ancient castles, rolling hills and the starry sky, the ensemble performed the overture to Les Vêpres siciliennes, Fly To The Sky, and Brahms' Symphony No. 1 in C Minor in full. The audience responded with a standing ovation and prolonged applause.

Through this Italian tour, the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra paid tribute to Western classical and operatic masterpieces while amplifying the voice of original Chinese music, creating a cross-cultural artistic dialogue that transcended borders through the universal language of music.

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Contacts:

Company: Wuxi Symphony Orchestra

Contact: DingDong

wuxisymphony@126.com

www.wuxisymphony.com