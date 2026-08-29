King Newswire: WeClean Makes Separately Washed, Affordable Laundry More Accessible Across the Philippines

The Filipino laundry company operates 14 branches and offers straightforward pricing, individual-load processing and everyday garment care

MANILA, PHILIPPINES / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2026 / WeClean is making professional laundry care more accessible to Filipino households through a service built around a simple commitment: every customer's order is washed separately.

Founded in 2017, the Filipino laundry company now operates 14 branches across Metro Manila and destinations including Palawan and Siargao. Its network serves communities in Makati, Manila, Pasay, Pasig and Quezon City, as well as El Nido, Puerto Princesa and Siargao.

WeClean's separately processed orders address a practical concern for customers who want greater confidence in how their clothes are handled. Garments from different customers are not combined during washing, while customers with sensitive skin or specific preferences can provide their own detergent or fabric softener.

The company complements this approach with straightforward pricing. In-branch wash, dry and fold services are charged per load of up to seven kilograms, while pick-up and delivery orders are priced by weight. WeClean states that its rates contain no hidden fees and accepts cash, GCash and payments through QR Ph-associated banks.

Its core wash, dry and fold service is supported by specialist options including dry cleaning, household-item cleaning, ultrasonic sneaker care and commercial laundry for hospitality, wellness and local businesses.

Most WeClean branches are open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with selected locations operating 24 hours. Customers can visit a neighbourhood branch or arrange a free collection within participating service areas. Both walk-in and collected orders are advertised with a 24-hour turnaround.

The company's branch network reflects a local-first operating model. While digital booking and door-to-door collection are available for customers who need greater convenience, most WeClean customers continue to be served personally by team members at its physical locations.

With its combination of individual-load washing, accessible pricing and an expanding presence in urban and island communities, WeClean aims to offer Filipino consumers a reliable alternative for managing everyday laundry.

Customers can find their nearest branch, check local operating hours or request a pick-up at https://weclean.com.ph/.

About WeClean

Established in 2017, WeClean is a Filipino laundry and garment-care company operating 14 branches across Metro Manila, Palawan and Siargao. Its services include wash, dry and fold; household-item cleaning; pick-up and delivery; dry cleaning; ultrasonic sneaker cleaning; and commercial laundry. Every customer order is washed separately.

For additional information, visit https://weclean.com.ph/.

Media Contact

Organization: WeClean

Contact Person Name: Quin Ryle Torres

Website: https://weclean.com.ph/

Email: info@weclean.com.ph

City: Manila

Country: Philippines

SOURCE: WeClean

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/weclean-makes-separately-washed-affordable-laundry-more-accessibl-1214359