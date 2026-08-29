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ACCESS Newswire
29.08.2026 16:02 Uhr
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King Newswire: Post Oak Group Weighs In on Private Credit's Expanding Role in Middle-Market Financing

Post Oak Group, recognized as the top middle-market investment bank in Texas, weighs in on what private credit's expanding role means for middle-market financing.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2026 / As traditional bank lending has grown more selective, private credit has moved from the margins of the financial system to become a core source of capital for middle-market companies. According to PwC's 2026 Global Private Credit Survey, the asset class now manages more than $2 trillion globally and is projected to reach $3.4 trillion by 2030, underscoring its growing importance in how businesses finance growth, acquisitions, and recapitalizations. Post Oak Group, recognized as the top middle-market investment bank in Texas, is highlighting what this shift means for business owners evaluating their financing options.

"Private credit isn't a niche alternative anymore; it's become a mainstream financing tool that middle-market companies need to understand," said David Chua, co-founder and Managing Partner at Post Oak Group. "As banks have pulled back from certain types of lending, private credit lenders have stepped in with more flexible, bespoke structures. For business owners, that means more paths to capital, but also more complexity in figuring out which path fits their situation, which is exactly where the right advisory relationship matters most."

A Broader Set of Financing Options

Private credit's growth has been driven by several converging factors: banks retrenching from certain lending categories, borrowers increasingly seeking customized structured solutions rather than standardized bank products, and investors' ongoing search for yield in a higher-for-longer interest rate environment. What began as primarily direct corporate lending has since expanded into asset-backed finance, infrastructure debt, real estate debt, distressed debt, and specialty finance, giving companies liquidity solutions across a much wider range of risk profiles than were available even a few years ago.

For middle-market business owners, this expansion translates into real optionality. Growth capital, acquisition funding, debt refinancing, and recapitalizations that might once have required a straightforward bank term loan can now be structured through private credit relationships that offer more flexibility on terms, timelines, and structure, often without requiring owners to give up operational control or dilute ownership the way an equity raise would.

The PwC survey also found that sentiment among private credit portfolio managers remains strongly positive: more than 80% expect to receive increased capital allocations over the next 12 months, with nearly half anticipating growth of more than 20%. That continued inflow of capital into the asset class means middle-market companies are likely to see private credit remain a readily available, and increasingly competitive, financing option going forward.

Access Is the Differentiator

"The businesses that benefit most from this shift are the ones that work with advisors who actually have relationships across the private credit landscape, not just a list of lenders," said Sunny Basra, Executive Director of Post Oak Group's Capital Markets practice. "As one of the most connected firms to family offices and venture capital firms globally, we're able to bring clients directly to the capital sources that fit their situation, rather than running a generic process and hoping something sticks."

Post Oak Group's Private Credit Advisory practice works with middle-market companies and investment funds to identify, structure, and secure capital from institutional sources, including private credit lenders, private equity firms, family offices, and strategic investors. That network, spanning family offices and venture capital relationships across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, combined with the firm's standing as Texas's top middle-market investment bank, is central to how the firm approaches every private credit mandate.

As private credit continues to expand its footprint in middle-market finance, Post Oak Group is encouraging business owners evaluating growth capital, acquisition financing, or refinancing to consider the full range of alternatives now available to them, and to work with advisors who can help them navigate an increasingly complex capital markets landscape.

About Post Oak Group

Post Oak Group is the leading middle-market investment bank headquartered in Houston, Texas. With approximately 300 professionals and more than 250 years of combined leadership experience, the firm has advised on over $82 billion in transactions across 12 countries. Recognized as the top middle-market investment bank in Texas and widely regarded as one of the most connected firms to family offices and venture capital firms globally, Post Oak Group helps clients secure institutional capital through disciplined, strategic execution across the full spectrum of capital markets services, including private credit advisory, private placements, and fund placement services.

Media Contact
Organization: Post Oak Group
Contact Person Name: David Chua
Website: https://www.postoakgroup.co/
Email: info@postoakgroup.co
City: Houston
State: Texas
Country: United States

SOURCE: Post Oak Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/post-oak-group-weighs-in-on-private-credits-expanding-role-in-mid-1214361

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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